How Beaufort County restaurants can get good help

To the restaurant owners who can’t find help, I have a solution. Pay a decent wage.
The $2.36 per hour is outrageous. I wouldn’t get out of bet for that amount, nevertheless travel to work. I’d bet that the first restaurant to offer $15 per hour, would find the best of the best restaurant workers in no time.
It would also set a precedent for others to follow and remain competitive as well. Try it and see.
Also, pay hours worked in excess of 40 per week at a time-and-a-half scale as in all other workplaces. Salaried employees should be management staff only, not receptionists or anyone other than a manager or assistant manager. For restaurants that close for a month or so, you can work out some agreement with your employees so they will return after the temporary layoff.
Try treating your employees as you would want to be treated. Making your patrons aware of these changes might help your business as well.
Lucien Piccioli
Bluffton
Old Beaufort County school board majority shows contempt
At the Dec. 11 Beaufort County Board of Education meeting, the board’s outgoing majority voted to take $6 million from the “8 percent fund,” bypassing voter approval, to finance construction that failed in April’s referendum. Despite urging from a member-elect and from several of the incumbent members, this group showed its disdain and contempt for the will of the county’s residents.
The meeting was also presumably the last meeting with Chairman Earl Campbell at the helm. Campbell and his officers denied a request from three board members to discuss the $35,000 that was paid to former Superintendent Jeff Moss on Aug. 1 for unused vacation. There are major questions about the validity of that figure, but Campbell saw fit to arbitrarily shut down public discussion of this sum.
The fact that these people, except for Campbell, are now history should be a major relief. The status quo majority did nothing for the taxpayer, and little for the children. They lost the trust of the county, and did nothing to get it back.
I welcome the new members to the board, and ask them to join those of us who have been in the trenches, working for reform. I pray that by the time we bring to the public the next referendum request, we will have shown the courage to act swiftly and restore the organizational infrastructure that was rendered nearly impotent by this former majority.
John Dowling
District 6 representative
Bluffton
Climate change: Science 101, yet again
Like a whack-a-mole, a recent letter once again claims that global warming (climate change) resulting from an increase in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is a lie because science cannot prove this is so.
The writer published the same argument in 2014 . Once again, he shows his ignorance when it comes to how science works. Scientific observations, such as an increase in CO2 in the atmosphere, do not prove global warming. Rather, they lend confirming evidence for it.
Scientific theories imply certain sorts of phenomena that should be observable. If substantial evidence supports the theory, then the theory is said to be confirmed or established, but not proven. As I said in my 2014 letter, proof lies in the domain of deductive reasoning, such as logic and mathematics, not empirical science.
Einstein’s theory of general relativity is a good example. A number of key scientific observations, a few of which have resulted in Nobel Prizes in physics, have confirmed the truth of general relativity. Einstein lived on pins and needles after publishing his quite amazing theory, until the first astronomical expedition led by Sir Arthur Eddington confirmed it.
Of course, I assume the letter writer believes that general relativity is also a lie since it is not proven.
The writer also commits himself to the belief that everything known to man due to science is also a lie .
A book published years ago that every serious student of science should be familiar with is Karl Popper’s “The Logic of Scientific Discovery,” still available online.
Larry Gordon
Beaufort
