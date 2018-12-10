After Beaufort County ban, don’t use thick plastic bags

First, thank you to all stores, restaurants, residents, and visitors who have supported the reduction of single-use plastics by bringing their reusable bags to stores or switching to paper.
To all stores that have changed from light- to heavyweight plastic bags: please remember, these are still plastic bags. Plastic never fully biodegrades, it just breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces that end up in our food chain.
These businesses are in compliance with the new Beaufort County ordinance, but they are not doing everything they can to help reduce plastic pollution and protect our wildlife. People are leaving their stores with carts full of plastic bags. The flimsy plastic bags used prior to the ban had a 5 percent recycle rate. Although the thicker bags may not fly out of Dumpsters and trucks as easily, the recycle rate for these bags is similarly low. I urge these businesses to switch to paper bags and encourage their customers to bring their own, reusable bags.
To the customers leaving grocery stores with fists and carts full of plastic bags — you can help too. Remember to bring your reusable market bags. If you should forget them (it happens), it is perfectly acceptable to wheel your cart out to your car and fill them there, or when you get home. If you shop at Sam’s Club, you already do this.
Reusable market bags are readily available everywhere — in some cases, they are given away.
Together, we can get rid of all plastic bags, thick and thin.
Nancy Johnson
Bluffton
Immigration law needs updating
In spite of all of the groups protesting the “ills” of the United States, it is the top destination of the world’s migrants, with millions more wanting to come.
Today, there are nearly 44 million immigrants, or 13.5 percent of our population, living in the United States. That’s up significantly from 1970 when less than 10 million immigrants represented 4.7 percent of the population. Unfortunately, today it’s estimated that more than 11 million immigrants are “unauthorized” or “undocumented” or, to use a politically-incorrect term, “illegal.” About 40 percent entered the country legally but have overstayed their visas; the others are unauthorized.
Immigration has been an issue for decades, and is a complex one. Congress over the years has been unwilling to resolve the issues surrounding both legal and illegal immigration. After all, it’s a wonderful problem for them to talk about in order to advance their own selfish political interests.
Most Americans recognize that we are a country that has welcomed immigrants and understand the many contributions they have made. But these same Americans believe our immigration policy should exist to benefit America and its citizens, and that the current policy, the Immigration and Naturalization Act enacted in 1965 (search for “How the United States Immigration System Works” by the American Immigration Council), needs to be replaced with one that better addresses the realities of the 21st century.
Sadly, the upcoming Congress with the Democrats controlling the House and the Republicans controlling the Senate, will no doubt disappoint the American people once again.
John Jourdan
Hilton Head Island
Deal with former superintendent Moss astounding
As a resident of Beaufort County, I am astounded at the audacity of former school superintendent Jeff Moss to request Beaufort County pay for his legal fees and to threaten if they do not.
What is even more astounding is that the Beaufort County Board of Education approved his settlement agreement. Anyone who leaves a job of his or her own free will does not deserve a settlement package. Whoever within Beaufort County agreed to and approved this settlement agreement should be fired! In all my years and all the places I’ve lived, I’ve never seen such a fiasco.
Beaufort County school board representatives should be ashamed to show their faces and should resign or decline to run when their terms are up. It is time for new, competent leadership.
Richard Manazir
Beaufort
Flat Earthers unite
May I suggest that the gentleman who authored the letter urging human-caused climate change deniers to unite may want to go to TheFlatEarthSociety.org. He should feel right at home. I say this with a smile.
Bob Bender
Port Royal
