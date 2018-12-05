Lady’s Island: Why is continued development inevitable?

What is the ultimate goal for the future of Lady’s Island? What will it look like?
How much development is enough?
Why is continued development inevitable?
Why do the county residents seem to have so little power when it comes to development decisions?
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Why should the City of Beaufort have the authority to annex just about any part of Lady’s Island it chooses without any accountability to the residents of Beaufort County? It’s in the law, but why? Accountability is one of the cornerstones of a democratic form of government, but there is none in this situation.
Why do much planning and “preliminary” approvals seem to be done in secret or with very little notice and very little details to the public?
Did Beaufort County pay approximately $600,000 per acre for the park land at Whitehall Plantation? Has any other property of similar size and condition on Lady’s Island ever been sold for that amount to anyone other than a government entity?
Was there a deal of any kind between the government and the Whitehall developer to purchase the park land before the sale to the developer was closed?
If these facts (sale price) are correct, that deal sounds like a complete boondoggle on the taxpayers. Why should the people trust anything these organizations that promoted and approved that deal have to say?
Paul Kositzka
Beaufort
Why concede Pepper Hall?
A member of Beaufort County Council was quoted in The Island Packet’s front page article on the Pepper Hall deal saying, “I know they are going develop it, and they have every right to.” My question is, why must the property be developed?
There seems to be a reluctance on the part of County Council to consider alternatives to development.
For example, has County Council considered contacting The Nature Conservancy to partner in an acquisition plan that would preserve this unique parcel of land in its natural state? Maybe landowner Robert Graves would be willing to participate in such a plan, which would benefit the public for generations and also serve as a lasting legacy for the Graves family.
The last thing we need in Beaufort County is the development (destruction) of our limited amount of undisturbed open space.
Warren Jungk
Bluffton
Two more lies from Trump
The Trump administration “has asked for recommendations to relax rules that prohibit kickbacks and other payments intended to influence care for people on Medicare and Medicaid.”
This has astonished some experts on health care, as reported in the Packet on Nov. 25.
In my opinion, this is a devastating idea. We need affordable health care for everyone, with no extra charges for preexisting conditions or lifetime limits, plus Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid for the less fortunate. Without these, we go bankrupt.
Trump promised to drain the swamp. He also promised that he would give us the most fantastic, low-cost health plan. But neither of these promises were true and the country finally knows that these were just two of over 6,000 lies from Trump.
Diana Nadanyi
Bluffton
What Beaufort can do with $5M
Regarding the $5 million in saved construction costs in the Beaufort Boundary Street project, I have a suggestion.
Give it back!
Dale Pocian
Seabrook
Have they found ‘witches’?
Could it be that the special counsel’s “witch-hunt” has found some witches?
Dave Murray
Beaufort
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Comments