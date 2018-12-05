Put worker housing at Honey Horn on Hilton Head

At the risk of horrifying some of our residents, I would like to submit a suggestion to our community leaders on the subject of affordable housing.
Honey Horn Plantation is a luxury we can ill afford to keep in its present form, when considering the lack of building land available for affordable housing for those in the service industries on Hilton Head, and its very infrequent use by the community.
Why not utilize the property to construct affordable homes for the service workers we rely on to feed us, educate our children and protect us?
The Town of Hilton Head Island could issue bonds for construction costs and use the money to build one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments on this land. Rental rates could be protected from speculative landlords and the revenue collected could be used to pay off the bonds.
Access roads are already in place to U.S. 278 and the Cross Island Parkway so it would not significantly increase traffic flow to the immediate area.
We have to do something to address this issue and we need to do it now, not in five years
Allan Poulter
Hilton Head Island
What’s the plan for Hilton Head Island Middle School’s ‘unsatisfactory’ report card?
Regarding the recent state assessment that Hilton Head Island Middle School is graded as one of only two “unsatisfactory” schools in the area, I would like to know why.
I don’t want excuses, like low-income parents or that English is a second language to many, because Hilton Head Island High School got a grade of “good,” drawing from the exact same demographic.
I would like to know the school’s reply and plan of action. Again, not excuses for the assessment, but accountability for improvements.
I understand that there’s no hope in straightening out the Beaufort County Board of Education, which seems beyond repair, but perhaps some people at the local level, at the school, could develop a response and a development plan.
Right now, they are failing to do their job.
David Luellen
Hilton Head Island
Jersey comes to Carolina: Quit trying to label people
In response to the gentleman’s recent letters about his new home and his assumptions about South Carolina natives:
I grew up in sight of Fort Sumter from our house in Mount Pleasant and attended segregated schools until high school.
In other parts of the country, I have been presumed to belong to the KKK because of my South Carolina roots, and it is assumed we are still fighting “the war of Northern aggression.” I have progressive views, especially related to our precious environment, the dignity of all persons, and the hope that we can work together for the betterment of everyone.
So, I would say that we are all Americans and should not be boxed and labeled according to the state of our birth.
I believe that our viewpoints are formed by the values of the people who raised us, the education that we continue to receive, and life experiences, including time spent with other people in other places in our country and around the world.
I also believe that it is this incessant use of identity labels that continues to divide us and fuel discontent and disrespect. I have been lucky to live in the beautiful Lowcountry most of my life but don’t appreciate others’ assumptions about me, or anyone else, based on a person’s place of birth.
Christina Nietert
Beaufort
Government pushing despair
No question doomsday is upon us ...
Longevity rates in our country have decreased again, due to despair-related deaths, such as suicide, and opioid and other drug overdoses.
All this while the warming of the planet is accelerating.
Our state government is granting subsidies and welcoming companies that will facilitate production of CBD oil, which comes from marijuana, as well as whiskey, the two self-medication tools of choice that only cause further despair.
Has our government lost its sense of morality by helping industries that profit and nurture despair just to create a few jobs and garner tax revenues? Does our country really need to manufacture more deaths?
Claudette Genest
Hilton Head Island
