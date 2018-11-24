Thank You Letters

Hilton Head Island High School helps the Cookie Lady and the Crumbs Treat the Troops
Treat the Troops wishes to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Hilton Head Island High School for the donation of 80 dozen cookies, all baked under the direction of Chef Hill, the NautiLadies of the Hilton Head Yacht Club, the “Crumbs” “Crumbs at Sun City, the Indigo Run “Crumbs, and all of the individuals who bake for our deployed soldiers.
The soldiers should be thanked and appreciated for their dedication to all of us. As you gather with friends and family in the safety of your homes, remember, it is our soldiers that make it possible.
Jeanette Cram
The cookie lady
Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors
Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors awarded a grant to Second Helpings in support of the FILL THE NEED PROGRAM. These funds will provide necessary equipment for this Thursday food distribution held at the Palmetto Breeze Hub Station. FILL THE NEED just celebrated its one-year anniversary of serving these workers in October. This food distribution provides groceries to 500 families who ride the Palmetto Breeze Transit to work on Hilton Head Island and in Bluffton. Second Helpings board and volunteers extend their sincere thank you to this generous organization. Their supports to this program demonstrates how a local business, working together with a local agency, can strengthen the workforce in our community.
Lili Coleman
Executive Director
Hilton Head Island
Special Olympics
On behalf of our Special Olympics Area 8 athletes, their families, our board and our volunteers, we would like to thank the Long Cove Club Charitable Advisory Committee. They generously awarded us a grant to support our Special Olympics Area 8 Bowling Program. Area 8 Bowling serves 400 local Special Olympics athletes, providing them with seasonal training and a Regional Competition. Because of this, some of these bowlers are selected to compete in State and National Special Olympics competitions. Long Cove Club Community Charitable Fund is our partner in helping to empower our local Special Olympians, and the impact of their giving is inestimable.
With gratitude,
Kathy Cramer and Cherie Taylor
Co-Directors, Area 8 Special Olympics
Beaufort County School District
On behalf of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lowcountry I would like to thank the Beaufort County School District for providing daily hot meals to our members in each of our program locations in Beaufort County. I would also like to thank the Lowcountry Food Bank for providing daily meals for our members at our Jasper County Club. On average nearly 700 meals are served daily at our Clubs thanks to these partnerships. The majority of youth that are served meals afterschool at our Club locations are eligible for free or reduced lunch at their schools. Some of our children have serious food insecurity issues - as they may not know when their next meal might be. We are grateful for the partnership that we have with the Beaufort County School District and the Lowcountry Food Bank. Your support in helping us help the children of the Lowcountry with a basic need - nutritious food, truly benefits our entire community.
Chris Protz
Executive Director
Bluffton
St. Luke’s Church and the Church Mouse
Second Helpings extends a sincere thank you and appreciation for the support during St. Luke’s Church on Hilton Head’s July Outreach. We are amazed at the generosity of the parishioners. The face of poverty has changed, and so has its address. Right here in our beautiful Lowcountry, we are surrounded by people facing food insecurity every day. These include the children, families, people with disabilities and our seniors. Many of these people make hard choices each day on whether to eat or pay a bill for their housing and basic needs. St. Luke’s and the Church Mouse helps us provide over 80 percent of the food through grocery store pickups to local agencies that distribute the food to those in need. Second Helpings is the only agency that rescues food in Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties and delivers the food, the same day, to 60 different agencies. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts and their plates!
Sincerely,
Lili Coleman
Executive Director
Hilton Head Island
Family Circus
I would Like to thank all of the Residents of Beaufort County that came to the Zerbini Family Circus! My Goal is to have More Family Oriented Fun!! I know there where some Parking Issues. It will be fixed for the Fair and for Next Year’s Circus and More Shows will be added! We learned Much and know what Logistical Issues to Resolve! I hope all enjoyed the Shows!! Be ready for the Fair in November!! More Fun to come!!! I want to Put Family Fun Back in Beaufort!! Please help by Attending!! The Zerbini Family Circus wants To come Back Next Year!!
Tommy O’Brien
Beaufort
Emergency Medical Service
Thanks from my Heart
My husband and I attended the Beaufort Shrimp Festival and as always it was wonderful. That is until I became sick from the heat. My husband asked someone near to contact a Festival Staff person who, in turn, contacted their med team. Their med team took my vitals and called the Beaufort EMS. Everyone was so helpful to me and the EMTs took care of me and stayed with me while my husband returned with our car. A heart-felt thanks to you all: the Festival Staff, the people around me, and particularly the Beaufort EMS. It reinforced my belief that there are wonderful caring people in our community.
Wanda Carter
Okatie
