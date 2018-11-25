It’s a big mistake to dismiss SC offshore drilling

If you want to know about the state of South Carolina today, a good place to start is with the striking contrast between oil and natural gas production here and energy production in other states like Ohio and Pennsylvania. And if you want an even starker contrast, consider North Dakota.
Anyone tempted to dismiss out of hand the idea of comparing South Carolina with states whose economies are booming from oil and gas production ought to think again. A recently-released study shows that South Carolina could benefit from nearly $1.6 billion in tax revenues — and additional economic improvements, investment, and job creation — if offshore leasing were to begin in federal waters off the Atlantic Coast.
Extraordinary advances in data analytics are transforming offshore drilling . Thanks to a massive increase in the number of sensors being deployed across drilling operations, companies can monitor what’s happening in real time 10,000 feet under the sea bed, which markedly improves safety levels.
The oil and gas industry’s transformation — its ability to redesign processes — is paying rich dividends in greater efficiency and safety across all aspects of production and drilling. Offshore drilling in Atlantic waters would be a pretty good test case of whether the new digital era for oil and gas will put us in the driver’s seat for an expanding economy in the years ahead. South Carolina would be poorly placed in future discussions of offshore development if we drop the ball now.
Jeffrey C. Nelson
Hilton Head Island
If you don’t like SC, leave
I recently moved here from a blue state.
Thirty-eight years ago, it was a red state. Jobs were plentiful, taxes were reasonable, real estate values enjoyed steady increases. Crime was average.
Then it flipped. It became a blue state. Jobs dried up and employers left the state. Taxes skyrocketed. Wages went flat. Housing values went flat then in decline. Crime went off the charts.
People move from blue states to red states for a reason: Ideas and policies have consequences. People do not move from red states to blue states.
If you don’t like South Carolina, leave. Check your stinking thinking at the state line.
South Carolina is an awesome state. If you don’t like it, please go somewhere else, preferably someplace your failed ideas have already ruined.
Steve Quick
Hilton Head Island
No place for any racism
Recently, we have seen and heard Leavenworth County (Kansas) Commissioner Louis Kemp’s remarks to Triveece Penelton (a black city planner) as she was making a road-project presentation.
Saying he was not happy with any of the suggestions brought forward, Kemp said, “I don’t want you to think I am picking on you, because, we are part of the master race.” Bringing his fingers to his own teeth, he added: “You know you got a gap in your teeth, you’re the masters, don’t ever forget that.”
All of his fellow commissioners and the governor of Kansas called for his resignation.
Add Michael E. Covert, Beaufort County Council member, to that list.
There is no place for any racism, bigotry, and discrimination, from anyone, in politics. His actions were abhorrent and disgusting, and he resigned.
As for me, whether you are in Beaufort County, the South Carolina 1st Congressional District, or all over the South Carolina, I will continue to fight for the rights of all, for transparency in government, and for limiting government from growing bigger than intended — for us all.
Michael E. Covert
Bluffton
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments