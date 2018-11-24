Macron speech on WWI one of most dishonest ever

The speech by the French president Emmanuel Macron commemorating the end of the Great War has to go into the annals as one of the most dishonest speeches ever given on such an occasion.
The event was supposed to be a sacred and reconciling service for the erstwhile antagonists. Instead, he turned it into an absurdity … utterly uncalled-for.
Recognizably, his objective was to embarrass our president, together with his suggestion that Europe form an army for protection from the United States. This is a preposterous farce.
His imaginative view of history is grotesque. Were it not for American forces in 1917-18, he would be speaking German today.
He said the millions of soldiers who died in the Great War fought to defend the “universal values of France.” I am sure that my ancestors would be turning in their graves, in Flanders, to hear such drivel. They were fighting to prevent world dominance by the Hun.
One could make a case that the French had a direct liability for World War II when they “nationalistically” insisted in the treaty of Versailles that the German economy be decimated in revenge for their shellacking in the Franco-Prussian war (1870).
He also said, “Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism.” Having worked with the French for many years, I can attest that to them patriotism and nationalism are wholly synonymous.
Our astonishing media blamed President Donald Trump, of course. After all he did treat Macron rather chivalrously in Washington. Perhaps he’s learned: “Don’t trust.”
Christopher D. Clayton
Hilton Head Island
Time to repeal 17th Amendment
The Founding Fathers abhorred democracy, as they realized no nation could survive the passions and emotions of mob rule.
They built in natural protections against the tyranny of the majority, creating a representative republic where individual citizens could directly vote for their member of the House of Representatives.
That was the totality of democracy built into the foundation of our federal government.
The Senate was created to directly represent the states. Each state rated two senators, appointed by the state legislature. They could be recalled by the state legislature and replacements could be run back to Washington at the whim of the state.
Progressives support strong central government and don’t like the idea of states’ rights. They passed the 17th Amendment in 1913 to allow for the popular vote of senators, denying the states any representation in the federal government. The state legislature could no longer recall a senator; only a special recall election could do that. Has it ever happened?
The current fiasco of senatorial election fraud can be easily prevented: Repeal the 17th Amendment. Return our government to its original structure and we can enjoy the genius of our Founding Fathers who foresaw this corrupt takeover by the mob.
County election boards have way too much power. Take it away from them: Repeal the 17th Amendment. Take the 16th out while you are in the mood.
Our republic is in grave danger. Do something. Call your members of Congress. All three of them.
Richard W. Walker
Seabrook
Media should stop reporting mass shootings
I have an idea.
Let’s stop reporting mass shootings.
Media, you’re wasting my time and accomplishing nothing.
It’s always the same. Breaking news! Fill in the blanks: Occurred in a school/church/synagogue/mosque/nightclub; __ people dead; police/SWAT on the scene; the shooter is alive/wounded/dead; politicians sending their thoughts and prayers; police searching for the motive. Then, funerals started today.
I don’t care about “thoughts and prayers” from those elected to protect us. They’re BS! I’d like them to do something truly meaningful: gun control legislation and serious funding of mental health care.
I don’t care about the shooters’ background and “motive.” That’s after-the-fact entertainment and not helpful. They’re all pathetic, angry, white men. No women. No immigrants.
All the reporting does is upset normal people and motivate the next sicko who craves his 15 minutes of fame and gets it from a media that wants ratings.
It’s not “news” anymore.
Let’s go silent.
Might save some lives.
Tom Downs
Beaufort
