Absentee-voting site needed on Hilton Head

No, the recent letter-writer is not the only one who thinks that there needs to be a Hilton Head Island location for absentee voting.
The lines to find a parking space at the Bluffton site and the lengthy wait to vote is testimony to the inadequacy of this site.
Beaufort County presently maintains an office on William Hilton Parkway, in the very center of the island. It would be a perfect location for absentee voting for Hilton Head residents and for Beaufort County registered voters who work on the island.
I urge the Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration and Elections and the Beaufort County Council to consider the need for an absentee voting site on the island and to plan for that now. It would be naive to think that the demand for absentee voting in the 2020 General Election will not exceed the numbers in the recent midterm elections.
Loretta Warden
Hilton Head Island
Don’t even try to argue politics
Bill Maher recently made a great point on politics on his HBO show.
Don’t argue anymore with people about politics. You’re not going to change their minds. If you argue, you will lose family and friends trying to convince them of things.
Years ago, did you know what any of your relatives’ political party was? Of course not. You got along fine with all your aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Like Las Vegas, whatever you do in the voting booth, stays in the voting booth.
I can remember hearing winners say it’s one country and we will work together. I don’t know when things started to get haywire, but we have to work together. Every state should be a swing state, not just three or four.
There is a book called “14,000 Things to be Happy About.” Examples are the weather, sports, school or anything — just not politics.
Where do all the signs on the road go after elections? More importantly, where do all the people at the conventions go? It seems we are all possessed with politics today. Fox News and CNN seem to rule the airways.
Lose the ego. Don’t argue politics. You have a lot more things in your life to worry about.
Larry Mianowski
Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head arts center email wrong
I was very upset to receive an email from the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina blasting Kim Likins’ stand on the $575,000 funding request for lighting for the arts center.
If the email writer had bothered to add the logical reasoning behind Mrs. Likins’ decision, it would have been apparent why this was the right decision for the town to make.
I am very disturbed that the arts center patron email list was used for political purposes (illegal under 501(c)3 rules) and have withdrawn my support for this organization.
Rosanne Ball
Hilton Head Island
White House job opportunity
Unemployment solved!
If you like working with your hands, we are hiring good people to assemble rakes.
If you like being outside, we are hiring good people to rake all of our forests.
Please contact the White House.
William R. Grant
Hardeeville
