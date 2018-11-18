Hilton Head: No, it’s not tribalism

News flash to the recent letter writer:
Hilton Head Island has gated residential areas, but the homes are not all McMansions or occupied by the semi-affluent.
Many islanders, like myself, did not relocate to live in a gated area. It just so happened that this residential development pattern was well established by Charles Fraser and others long before we moved here.
The gated areas pay their own way for maintenance and security, which would otherwise be absorbed by the town in the form of higher tax demands.
And, yes, like it or not, tourism means employment, entrepreneurial business opportunities, an infusion of tax dollars, and more amenities for all to enjoy.
The newly retired, elderly, widows/widowers, singles of various ages, and families appreciate living in this warm, secure environment.
So I say “bah humbug” to this writer’s “tribalism” belief, and kudos to those who want to keep Hilton Head Island a vibrant place to live.
Lyn Piwko Bullard
Hilton Head Island
No darkness in SC ‘invaders’ from the North
A recent writer talks of South Carolina being “invaded” by people from New Jersey, Ohio, New York, etc., but isn’t he one of the “invaders,” having moved here only in 2016?
Somehow, he seems to see the darkness in things rather than experiencing the totality of the spectrum. The Democratic Party has some dark as well as light, as does the Republican Party.
Many of us moved, as did the writer, from the North, not to escape the “darkness” but to come to an area where people are kinder, gentler and friendlier, and where the climate is better than the snow and ice we left behind.
Yes, some of us moving down here are progressive Democrats who care about taking care of our neighbors, our community. Some who come to South Carolina are Republicans. That is life. I would suggest that the demonization of the “invaders” is not healthy. The “invaders” are our neighbors. We probably live next to each other, worship at the same house of worship, shop where they shop, and visit the same restaurants and cultural activities.
A little dose of sunshine may help move past this belief in the “darkness” of the “invaders.” Many of us are good, decent people who simply have different beliefs than the writer.
Mitch Siegel
Bluffton
Time to resolve SC Episcopal divide
The legal dispute over Episcopal/Anglican churches in our communities has been in the news for more than six years. Our state Supreme Court decided in favor of The Episcopal Church more than 15 months ago. And yet the process is still in the courts, with another hearing scheduled for Nov. 19 about how to implement the decision.
It has been established that the 29 church properties are going to become Episcopal churches again. What isn’t clear is why this ought to be delayed until the court enforces it with an order. It is time for the clergy and leadership of these churches to start working together in good faith and plan an orderly, “grace-full” return to The Episcopal Church.
I join my hopes and prayers with those of thousands of other Episcopalians in South Carolina that this process will begin moving forward, so the healing can begin, and we can turn our focus from fighting in a courtroom to sharing the Gospel in the world.
Eve Pinckney
Okatie
