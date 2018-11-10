No, Katie Arrington, it wasn’t Sanford’s fault

Katie Arrington’s post-election comments show why the majority of voters of the 1st Congressional District didn’t vote for her.
Blaming Mark Sanford for not endorsing her masks the key facts that she didn’t work hard enough to earn the confidence of voters, was overly zealous in blindly supporting a controversial president, flip-flopped on the offshore drilling issue and sensationally tried to paint her opponent as a tool of Nancy Pelosi. She was, and still is, an unknown candidate. She did a pitiful job presenting herself to the electorate.
I never heard her talk about how she would work toward building coalitions in the House of Representatives, discuss issues of interest to most voters (recent polls tell us that health care, immigration, the economy are top of mind) and most importantly offer her views to the myriad problems facing our country.
Based on her victory speech after defeating Sanford, she unabashedly painted herself as a committed “Trumper” … not a smart thing to do when you are trying to appeal to at least 51 percent of the electorate. She seemed not to realize that this was a general, not primary election where the political strategy is far different. In short, she made the assumption that all Republicans were going to vote for her. Clearly, that didn’t happen.
I hope she doesn’t follow through on her threat to run against Joe Cunningham two years from now. We must have far better-qualified, smarter, and more politically astute/adroit Republican candidates from whom we can choose.
Richard J. Dean
Hilton Head Island
Will election fix this in SC?
The election is a done thing. The political TV ads are gone and the lawyers have regained control. The political litter on the highways is being recycled. Is a stronger, wiser South Carolina destined for us?
South Carolina ranks 41st on the list of states with best and worst schools, high school graduation rate is 82.6 percent (18th lowest), an public school spending is $11,178 per student (20th lowest).
The National Assessment of Education Progress, aka the nation’s report card, ranks our eighth-grade proficiency levels as follows: Math, 25.7 percent; and reading, 27.8 percent.
The NAEP rates South Carolina fourth graders 65 percent below basic reading skills and 79 percent below math.
These stats explain why only 27.2 percent (13th lowest) of adults have at least a bachelor’s degree, and why adults (ages 25 to 64) with incomes at or above the national median is sixth lowest.
Do our politicians have the right priorities? Is plugging holes in the road more important than filling brains? The cycle is perpetual. Parents weren’t taught and thus they cannot help their children to learn.
John McGoldrick
Okatie
Beaufort shows love over hate
To the individuals, religious institutions, and religious faiths that have come forward to express sympathy, empathy, comfort, support and disgust at the massacre in the Tree Of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, we at Beth Israel Congregation in Beaufort say ... thank you!
It is comforting to realize that the Beaufort community has the humanity, love and compassion that triumphs over hate.
With sincere appreciation, shalom.
Barb Mark
For the Executive Committee
Beth Israel Congregation
Beaufort
One more thing on good ol’ boys
Your recent letter on “Good Ol’ Boys” nailed it.
But the writer forgot to mention that many of those Good Ol’ Boys — and Gals — are also developers and Realtors. Bless their hearts.
Julie Morringello
Bluffton
