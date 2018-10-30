Letters | Fix Hilton Head’s deadly crosswalks, now

Kudos to The Island Packet for running the story about Bryan Bobinchuck addressing the Hilton Head Island Town Council about a need for safer crosswalks. How disappointing that Town Council and the mayor did not step up and take immediate action.
Council member David Ames’ comment that the idea is “hard to sell” was insensitive. I imagine if he could have a do-over he would choose different words. Clearly, the preservation of the environment and the preservation of a child’s life do not have to be mutually exclusive ideas.
More talk and more study is simply an untenable response.
One of the unique things about Hilton Head is our natural and safe environment, along with the wildlife we enjoy. However, the argument that a sign with blinking LED’s on U.S. 278 would affect hatchling loggerheads on the beach is ludicrous. Shall we ban headlights? Or nighttime driving?
The ordinance on lighting is 28 years old. Life here has changed significantly in those 28 years. It is high time to deal with it. Flashing signs at crosswalks are not floodlit roads or beaches. They are simply a matter of common decency and safety.
The solution is simple:
Town Council and the mayor need to act — now. Please do not kick this can down the road.
Mark Groesbeck
Hilton Head Island
All welcome at new Chabad in Bluffton
When we are traveling and it is Friday. We search for a Chabad for the evening — not for a place to sleep but rather a place to learn, to sing, to grow, to meet new people and to enjoy camaraderie and usually nourishment for body and soul. Whether in Beijing, or Florence or almost anywhere in the world, there is a welcoming Chabad.
Now travelers to Hilton Head Island and residents alike can experience Chabad of Greater Hilton Head, in Bluffton of course.
Rabbi Mendel Hertz and his lovely wife, Shaina, have opened their home to this tradition. The Chabad offers classes, services, Shabbat meals and more for anyone interested in learning about Judaism. They can be reached at rabbimendelhertz@gmail.com. All are welcome.
Robert L. Wiener
Bluffton
Vote ‘yes’ for land and water
Beaufort County has one of the most unique ecosystems in the country.
Half of the state’s salt marshes are located in Beaufort County and it is comprised of 50 percent water and wetlands. Over 400 bird species either visit here or reside here. We have an abundance of marine animals and wildlife. All rely on a healthy water system and undeveloped land for their habitats.
Environmental protection is just one reason why it is important to vote “yes” on the “General Obligation Bond” referendum on Nov. 6.
For the past 18 years, the Rural and Critical Land Preservation Program has provided essential protection to our waterways as well as to environmentally sensitive lands. They need our support to continue those efforts for more years to come. This will only cost the average homeowner approximately $12 a year. It’s a small price to pay.
Let’s keep Beaufort County a place of natural beauty where all life — human and animal — safely coexists and flourishes for generations to come.
Joanne Voulelis
Hilton Head Island
We already pay state for roads
Those who push to sell the 1 percent sales tax referendum always use the deceptive phrase “only a penny.” It’s only a penny, right? Anybody can afford a penny, right? This is a deceptive political practice. It’s not a penny, it’s 1 percent of every dollar that you spend.
The math is simple. If you only spend a dollar, then, yes, it’s only a penny. But if you spend $10, it’s 10 cents. If you spend $100, it’s a dollar.
You already pay taxes for road construction and repairs to the state of South Carolina through other taxing avenues. If “double taxation” is attractive with you, then vote “yes.”
Danny Mckenzie
Hardeeville
Vote ‘yes’ for rural landscapes
Voters will have the opportunity on Nov. 6 to approve funding for the Beaufort County Rural and Critical Lands Preservation Program, which has protected over 23,000 acres in Beaufort County since 2002. The program has been influential in protecting local farms, ensuring they will remain in agriculture long into the future.
Conservation easements like the ones in place on Orange Grove and Coosaw Farms serve as landscape stabilizers. They provide neighbors with the confidence that farming will continue and the knowledge that the character of the land will not change dramatically.
There are 137 working farms in Beaufort County, selling about $30 million annually. But farming also drives an entire economy. The local farm store can rest easy, knowing that they will have farmers to supply for a long time.
The General Obligation Bonds to fund the Rural and Critical Lands program will cost the average Beaufort County homeowner just $12 each year.
The program has played an important role in stabilizing these landscapes, but there is more work to be done. Vote “yes” on the General Obligation Bonds for land conservation and help our farms stay strong.
Ernest M. Schmatz
Beaufort
Why I’ll vote ‘no’ on road tax
As a resident of Hilton Head Island who places a high value on Charles Fraser’s vision of restraint in development and preservation of native island landscapes, please join me in voting “no” on Nov. 6 on the Beaufort County 1 percent transportation sales tax referendum.
The bridge section nearing the end of its useful life is already funded by SCDOT in the amount of $40 million and will be replaced regardless of the tax referendum. The majority of tax referendum proceeds are intended to increase capacity of all bridges and roadways leading onto the island. It seems intuitive to this island resident that the result would be more traffic and increased congestion on public roadways across the entire island, although county and town publications related to the referendum deny this.
In the Forest Beach area, several new timeshare buildings, a new hotel, and the new USCB campus are currently under construction. A new multi-building timeshare development is also in the planning stages for the property that is currently the Port Royal Racquet Club, with support from Hilton Head Town Council. Could the bridge capacity increase be related to these projects and other development that island residents may not even be aware of yet?
An off-island group is also promoting the referendum with support from chambers of commerce for both Hilton Head Island-Bluffton and Beaufort, along with other property planners and developers. Please join me in sending a message to local officials that unchecked development will not be allowed by voting “no.”
David Buzzard
Hilton Head Island
America great; get out and vote
On Nov. 6, we will be voting in one of the most consequential midterm elections in a long time. Please do not be complacent. Get out and vote. If you do not, the country will suffer with the likes of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and the hate-filled speech of Maxine Waters. They have one agenda and that is to see President Donald Trump fail and, in Waters’ case, impeached.
We are finally on the road to recovery after the last eight years of the Obama administration. In less than two years, Trump has decreased the U.S. debt, stock markets are at record highs, unemployment is at its lowest, and the housing market is booming — not to mention his relationship with foreign leaders.
If you thought what the Democrats did to Justice Brett Kavanaugh was disgusting, just wait if they take over the House and/or the Senate. The only way to stop them is to get out and vote on Tuesday, Nov. 6. America is great again.
Angie Toth-Mullin
Hilton Head Island
Voters must make difference
Narcissistic, liar, equivocates, deceives, fabricates, evil, corrupt, hateful, nasty, depraved, racist, dishonest, wicked, self-serving, neurotic, prejudiced, intolerant, irrational, psychotic, compulsive, self-centered, contradictory, judgmental, disregards facts, unfair, egotistical, selfish, conceited, exaggerates, egocentric, falsifies, deceptive, insecure, unethical, non-genuine, two-faced, misleading, alternates facts, bully, unfit, unhinged, Copernican, ill-informed, obsessive, destructive, abusive, rages, bigot, incompetent, spiteful, self-aggrandizing, paranoid, indifferent to laws, insecure, vindictive, dishonorable, misogynist, self-loving, truth avoidance, indecent, unforgiving, prevaricate, obstructionist, etc.
These damaging words are heard daily throughout our nation and world by the media, members of both parties of Congress and citizens on the street. Unfortunately, they are used to describe our president, Donald Trump, who reportedly cannot help himself and is out of control. Incredible!
Now in my 84th year and a lifelong registered Republican, I have never experienced such a bizarre situation within our government — potentially a Banana Republic-like disaster waiting to happen. How did we reach this point?
First, the defunct Republican Party is now “The Party of Trump.” Its loyal base has chosen to overlook the president’s temperament, character and moral deficiencies in exchange for his promise to drain the swamp.
Second, our federal government and its three branches of checks and balances is seriously broken. The legislative branch has not challenged the executive branch because our spineless, selfish Republican representatives don’t have the guts to disagree.
Wake up America, vote out of office those who refuse to fulfill their responsibility and oath of office.
Think independently. We must make the difference.
Earle Everett
Moss Creek
Enforce safety at Beaufort County intersections
Again recently I witnessed a trash truck going through a red light in front of the entrance to Belfair and Buck Island Road on U.S. 278. I realize it is difficult to bring such a heavy truck to a stop, but there must be consideration of the fact that the light may change. Had anyone pulled out into the intersection on the turning of their light to green, it could have been a disastrous move.
Has lowering the speed limit for such large trucks ever been considered? I realize they are on a schedule, but that is not worth chancing an accident that may cost several human lives.
I wonder if additional police surveillance of such a busy intersection could/would be approved. There have been many accidents at that location as well as where Buckwalter Parkway meets U.S. 278.
Something must be done about this. S.C. 170 at the intersection of Tidewatch and Riverbend is another intersection where the red light is run through daily — not only trash trucks but individuals in a hurry.
Beaufort County could make a fortune just by ticketing violators at these intersections. I’m sure we all know of many other locations where this is an ongoing issue.
We cannot turn a blind eye to what is happening with our ever-growing population and traffic flow. Please let us see some safety enforcements before another horrible loss is suffered.
Dora Wakefield
Bluffton
