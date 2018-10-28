Why publish vitriolic letters?

Why do you insist on including letters that offer very little factual information but contain plenty of name-calling and pejorative labels?
Rarely do I see a Republican/conservative letter that doesn’t define Democrats as socialists, libs, liberals or un-American. A letter in the Saturday edition (Oct 20) states “liberals” and “hypocrisy” are synonymous.
Another comment is “Despicable, but so liberal” regarding an alleged Bill Clinton rape in 1978.
Wait, there have been no credible allegations against Republicans? This is not a liberal or conservative issue. This is an issue regarding powerful men in both parties.
There is a repeated use of the term “libs” to define Democrats. Indeed, that letter was chock full of name-calling.
This is beneath a quality publication such as yours.
The Democratic Party does not endorse socialism and there is no evidence to support this claim. Democrats generally support a free-enterprise economy, social justice, funding for education, a strong military, and appropriate government spending that balances tax revenue and spending in good times (see Clinton years in the late 1990s) and provides support for the economy in bad times.
As editor, it should be easy to recognize letters that polarize and incite, whether from a Republican or Democratic contributor. Don’t enable those who seek to divide and polarize.
David Schmidt
St. Helena Island
Elections about more than words
In the upcoming election, I feel the candidates for governor need to be held to a higher standard. If you want to lead the state, some semblance of thought should be put into your positions.
For Gov. Henry McMaster, for example, to simply say “more jobs” would improve education is a disservice to all students in South Carolina. Without some preparation for the jobs of the future, how will our current students fit into the economic picture? The current rankings of South Carolina schools nationally suggests that more jobs would dictate that employees move here from other parts of the country. Then those new citizens are supposed to demand better schools?
As an example, we have the proposed Jasper port, promising thousands of (well-paying) jobs in the future. In order that current residents share in this opportunity, now would be a great time to determine what these jobs will require and ask if our education system is able to prepare students for these jobs.
Jim Coleman
Hilton Head Island
Ironic link of two wars
The Oct. 19 edition of the paper had two stories that were ironically linked.
First, there was the report that an elite member of the Afghan security team opened fire on a delegation of high-ranking U.S. officers departing a meeting on election security preparations. His attack was followed by a fire fight between U.S. forces and Afghan police trying to prevent our troops from departing the scene by helicopter.
Then there was a book review by George Will covering a detailed analysis of the “lies of Vietnam” relating the “mountain of mendacities, political and military, that accumulated as the nation learned the truth.” Will quoted philosopher Michael Oakeshott’s axiom, “To try to do something inherently impossible is always a corrupting enterprise.”
Perhaps after we leave Afghanistan and control reverts to the Talaban, someone else will publish a book on the “war” and the folly of our continued involvement.
John Genovese
Bluffton
Vibrant lifestyle makes Sea Pines
As a recent widow, I am very fortunate to reside in Sea Pines Plantation.
I purchased my home 24 years ago mainly because of its vibrant lifestyle. I love my neighbors, the beach, Harbour Town, golf courses, Lawton Stables, Heritage Farm, the shops, restaurants, the Sea Pines Forest Preserve and the bicycle paths.
It always brings a smile to my face when I see our tourists enjoying Sea Pines. I am grateful for the many improved amenities made by the Sea Pines Resort and our excellent staff at Community Services Associates. Sea Pines is alive with activity and I can’t think of anyplace I’d rather live.
Note to David Lauderdale, I don’t have to walk outside in my bathrobe to get my paper. A nice neighbor brings it to my door every morning!
Rosemary Kimball
Hilton Head Island
