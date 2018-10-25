Pro and con: Beaufort County sales tax referendum

Why Beaufort County does not want a road tax
Don’t it always seem to go
That you don’t know what you’ve got
Till it’s gone?
They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.
Hilton Head Island was closer to paradise in 1970, when Joni Mitchell wrote these lyrics, than now. Interesting creatures roamed freely, unpaved roads led to quiet spots, the untrammeled sweep of beach was magnificent, and you could hear nature. The island’s full-time population was 3,000.
Alas, progress and development called for more. Visitors poured in — a quarter million by 1975; Realtors and developers wanted to accommodate them and reap the rewards. In 1982 the swing bridge was replaced with a four-lane structure; comprehensive plans went into effect; and, in 1997, the Cross Island Parkway further eased access.
And the beat continued. Today the island has 39,000 residents and 2.7 million annual visitors. Of course, the existing bridges and roadways can’t handle the traffic, so county leaders want to add a 1-percent sales tax, much of it to pay, again, for widening or replacing bridges so even more people can come spend money.
Meanwhile, residents and visitors disturbed by the remaining creatures want to “cull” the deer and “relocate” the alligators; one no longer hears the wind in the trees because of all the noise; we’ve slowly been paving paradise and putting up parking lots — highways, bridges, condos, and restaurants.
To stop this cycle of endless development and hold onto what little bit of paradise we have left, I’m voting “no” on the sales-tax referendum.
Don Wright
Beaufort
Why Beaufort County needs the penny sales tax
Traffic congestion and the deteriorating condition of our roads and bridges is a growing safety, and economic, issue for everyone in Beaufort County – and is approaching crisis levels. It’s becoming increasingly clear that without safer, more efficient roads and bridges, accident rates and injuries will climb.
On Nov. 6, we have an opportunity to make our roads and bridges safer – for only a penny more.
Referendum Question #1 on the ballot calls for a one penny increase on sales tax for repairing and installing roads, bridges and sidewalks in Beaufort County for four years. Because this is a sales tax, tourists and commuters from outside Beaufort County will be pay it whenever a taxable purchase is made in Beaufort County, and it is estimated that as much as 50 percent or more of the overall $120 million revenue to be generated will be made from these purchases.
This revenue will be used only for identified road and bridge projects, with a list of projects and money allocated for each available at www.SayYesToThePenny.com.
Addressing safety issues and traffic congestion on our roads and bridges has become imperative, and this is a critical vote. It becomes more important with each passing day.
The stakes are high. Please vote “Yes to the Penny” on Nov. 6. Together, let’s all say “yes” to the improvements in our roads and bridges that will make Beaufort County a safer place to live and work.
David Johnson
Citizens for Better Roads and Bridges
Bluffton
