This election is about SC

Midterm elections are said to be a statement on the success of the president, but they are more than that.
This election is about South Carolina — our relatively weak and poor, very diverse, very lovely, historic state, and my dear home.
Because we are low on good qualities, like superior education for all, public health, infrastructure, and open and honest government, and high on the list of bad qualities, like violence against women, infant mortality, serious health problems, poverty, crumbling roads and bridges, etc., we voters need to choose new leaders.
After several decades of Republican rule, the large cities have siphoned off most of the funding, stonewalled the development of the Jasper port, and hogged the large industrial development to their surrounding areas. They elected neferious leaders (some under investigation), have robbed us by funding failed nuclear power plants that we are still paying for, neglected to support rural schools and health needs, etc.
Locally, the League of Women Voters is holding debates among the candidates for school board. Listen and select those who will address the concerns of all 24,000 students and work cooperatively to raise the level of learning for all, not just their district.
We need a new governor who will safeguard our environment, improve our infrastructure and health care, raise the level of education from pre-K to college, encourage businesses large and small, and promote safety in schools and public gatherings by pressing gun safety, and more.
Social programs benefit us all and new leaders will avail our citizens of them for the betterment of South Carolina.
Anne C. Pollitzer
St. Helena Island
Liberals do the job of socialists
How many people know of Norman Mattoon Thomas (1884-1968), the American socialist, pacifist, and six-time presidential candidate for the Socialist Party of America? While this quote attributed to him can’t be proven or disproven, according to Snopes.com, there is no denial that it was said: “The American people will never knowingly adopt socialism. But, under the name of ‘liberalism’ they will adopt every fragment of the socialist program, until one day America will be a socialist nation, without knowing how it happened.”
If you’ve paid attention for the last several decades, you realize their prediction is slowly being realized, much to the detriment of the United States of America. At some point in the 1940s, Norman Thomas is credited with saying, “I no longer need to run as a pesidential cndidate for the Socialist Party. The Democrat Party has adopted our platform.”
I urge every voter to think about this before they vote this year and in years to come.
Edie Rodgers
Beaufort
A better way for foreign aid?
El Salvador has a population of 6.378 million and receive $74 million in American aid. Honduras has 7.45 million people and receives $127 million in aid. Guatemala has 17.25 million people and receives $296 million in aid.
If we gave a million to each citizen in each country we could save about $465 million.
John Nicholson
Hilton Head Island
