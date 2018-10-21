Vote with heart, not your wallet

OK, so you hated Hillary Clinton. “Couldn’t vote for her if she were the only candidate.” “Trump’s a very successful businessman, so what’s wrong with that?” “Sick and tired of the political system, so let’s pick someone from outside the beltway.” And you voted.
You defended him when he insulted the military and their families.
You ignored him when he disgraced himself on the international stage, making enemies of allies.
You paid no mind to his eliminating environmental protections, and continued to deny science. (But those protections were for us and he’s not smarter than the scientists.)
And you turned your eyes away when he bullied, insulted, and demeaned anyone who didn’t agree with him, such as our own intelligence agencies.
He doesn’t care that many can’t afford health insurance.
He doesn’t support raising the minimum wage.
He’s jeopardized American companies by game-playing with China on tariffs, and gave the bulk of the so-called tax credit to very wealthy people who are not “trickling it down.”
And yet, you still defend him.
Did you get yourself in too deep? Is the thought of getting some tax dollars back, and watching your 401(k) grow, so appealing that you can sacrifice your values, moral character and sense of decency? Is his behavior the way your parents raised you?
Don’t be embarrassed. Come back to reason and common sense. Please vote with your heart and conscience, not your wallet. It’s not too late.
Geri Connors
Beaufort
Disdain for Kavanaugh is all about pro-abortion, open borders, and union support
I’m shocked by the number of people who no longer believe in the rule of law.
I hope the people who signed the petition against Judge Brett Kavanaugh never served on a jury, and are disqualified from any future juries. Rules no longer apply to white males, especially if you come from a privileged background. “Liberals” and “hypocrisy” are synonyms.
I wonder if the local people who signed that petition remember the story of the local businessman accused of assaulting a young girl during Sunday school whose life was destroyed. Do they remember the outcome? Remember the Duke students? White, privileged boys — the perfect chum to stir up the iniquitous press. I would love to know what the signers of the petition think of Juanita Broaddrick’s report of an actual rape by Bill Clinton.
Despicable, but so liberal. Make no mistake, the disdain for Kavanaugh is all about pro-abortion, open borders, and union support. Like the libs can read someone’s mind. Nobody knows how a judge will vote. Do the libs remember who cast to deciding vote for Obamacare? Probably not. They don’t like facts.
Had Kavanaugh said he was pro-abortion, you never would have heard from these women. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and the disgraceful, conniving new Democratic, socialist party assaulted Christine Ford and created this fiasco.
Jim Beck
St. Helena Island
Senate hearings show need for change
If you watched the recent Senate hearings, you need to think long and hard about upcoming elections.
These senators are paid over $200,000 a year, plus free medical care and a guaranteed retirement package. Whether you are a Democrat or Republican, we need to get rid of the “professional” politicians, beginning this fall, and put in term limits to include state and local offices as well.
I have seen better cooperation and accomplishments from kids on a grade school playground. We have to now be looked at as the “joke of the world.”
Robert Kiessling
Lady’s Island
