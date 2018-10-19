Hilton Head 100-year-old Ethel Rivers right about life

I am so impressed with the philosophy of life expressed by Mrs. Ethel Rivers (“How a 100-year-old Hilton Head woman continues to walk ‘the path of righteousness,’ ” Oct. 9). These are words we all, young and older, need to listen to and follow.
She prays for her children, grandchildren, and great-grands every day. Don’t we all wish we had someone to pray for us each day? And we each should be grateful for each day we are given.
Her comments about today’s young people having “too much of their own ways” is spot-on. There is so much less discipline in families today. Too many young people are not being taught to have respect for their elders. When I was growing up in the 1940s, for example, one respected the position of your teacher whether you liked that person or not. Respect was expected. Now people don’t even seem to know what the word means all too often.
Sunni Bond
Hilton Head Island
All are equal in voting booth
For nearly 250 years, our country has been making baby, incremental steps toward the goals set forth by the Founding Fathers and Mothers of this land of abundant potential and resources.
We were a work in progress, but progress we did. Now it seems that we have entered a period of regression; rolling back the forward movement that we have achieved that ensures that all of us have equal opportunities to pursue our dreams.
Yes, we are not all born with the same intelligence, or vision, health or drive, but we were still able to form our own dreams and set own course. The principles that were enumerated in the Constitution, and refined in the Bill of Rights, were lofty and hopeful. We can’t give up on them now.
We have to fight harder to reject the politics of mean and greed. We have to register by voting our discontent with the appointment of cabinet members who are dismantling, at full salaries paid by “we the people,” the very agencies they are supposed to be overseeing.
Once we enter the polling booth, it is the one place where we are equal. It is a place where everyone, especially women, economically-challenged voters and people of color, have the same rights as the privileged majority who are doing all they can to deny those rights to the rest of us.
Patricia Bellock
Hilton Head Island
Mitchelville coming alive
There has been a great increase in learning about the history and cultural influences on Hilton Head Island. It takes many volunteer hours and many dollars to spread those stories.
The Mitchelville Preservation Project was formed to keep alive the story of the freedmen’s village – Mitchelville – founded by formerly enslaved people in 1862, in the middle of the Civil War.
We are fortunate to have the support of elected officials in the town, county, and state legislature. I would like to especially salute Sen. Tom Davis, who not only put $250,000 in the state budget for Mitchelville, but also led the charge in the General Assembly to override the governor’s veto of the funding. Thank you, Sen. Davis, for all your efforts.
Marcia Collett
Hilton Head Island
Auldbrass tour too pricey
It’s too bad that only rich people are able to tour Frank Lloyd Wright’s amazing Auldbrass Plantation, given the cost of the tickets offered by the Beaufort County Open Land Trust.
Sandy Guhl
Bluffton
