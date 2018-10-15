Democratic Party tactics deplorable

President Barack Obama famously boasted that elections have consequences. Apparently, Democrats believe that applies only when their party prevails.
President Donald Trump’s victory saw the onslaught of an ongoing effort to delegitimize the electorate’s choice. Now, following Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, Democrats campaign to delegitimize him and the court. Their tactics are dishonest, deplorable and disgusting.
A woman senator with unquestioned moderate credentials votes to confirm Kavanaugh and becomes the target of death threats and unspeakably vile tweets.
A writer for late night television expresses joy at the destruction of a good man’s reputation.
“Senator Spartacus” describes a man with a well-earned reputation as an exemplary jurist, husband, father and neighbor as “evil.”
A Connecticut senator who lied about his military service lectures Kavanaugh on veracity.
Screaming, unruly protestors disrupt the Senate, spewing hate and debasing themselves and complicit Democratic senators.
A good but obviously mistaken woman is rendered a pawn in a character assassination campaign.
A Democratic friend, following Trump’s inauguration, asked if I was concerned with the condition of the Republican Party, given the president’s admittedly sometimes boorish behavior. Given the conduct of Judiciary Committee Democrats and their mob, I assume Democrats are expressing concern today.
Elections do have consequences, with the losing party working for policy compromises. Democrats though have opted for mindless resistance, character assassination and mob rule, reminiscent of the Weimar Republic’s last days.
If they believe this is American, their hate blinds them.
Francis Dunne Sr.
Hilton Head Island
GOP uses fake labels
Are fake labels the same as fake news?
In this year’s election, most Republicans are once again touting themselves as fiscal conservatives. Hopefully, their opponents will loudly announce they are not. Here’s why.
In 1980, Ronald Reagan led us into fiscal conservatism by extolling an unproven theory called trickle-down economics, wherein the government gives money to the rich via tax cuts and they distribute it to the rest of us through better jobs and higher wages. At least, that was the fake news.
So, for the past 40 years, our nation’s economic and fiscal policy has been dominated by this voodoo theory, later renamed supply-side economics. Let’s examine the actual results from this fantasy:
▪ When Reagan took office, the national debt was measured in billions, it’s now $20 trillion.
▪ Wages for ordinary jobs have increased slightly, but overall have been pretty stagnant.
▪ On the other hand, salaries and benefits for Wall Street and the executive class have increased astronomically.
▪ Untold thousands of well-paying jobs continue to be transferred overseas and replaced by lower-paying service jobs.
▪ The share of the nation’s wealth owned by the middle class has declined dramatically.
The above results are just the tip of the iceberg. By the laws of nature, water flows downhill; by the laws of a conservative Congress, money flows uphill.
Personally, I am tired of having my pocket picked by a bunch of Fake Label Fiscal Conservatives and their trickle-up economics.
Richard Wallace
Hardeeville
Please think before judging about handicapped parking spots
I live with MS. For me, that means that on most days walking any significant distance is very uncomfortable. That is why my doctor wrote an order enabling me to secure a handicapped parking placard.
Since I am very well aware that I do not look disabled, I only use it when I really need to.
Recenty, I pulled into a handicapped spot at Walmart and placed my placard on the mirror. The woman parked facing me began watching me suspiciously. I felt extremely self conscious, and I’m embarrassed to say that I exaggerated a limp for her benefit. She continued to watch me, and it was only when I entered the store that she finally left.
In retrospect, I should have simply approached her. But I really shouldn’t have to.
Many legitimate conditions necessitate the use of a handicapped parking spot, and not all of them are going to be obvious to onlookers. Please remember this before you feel the need to judge the legitimacy of someone’s placard. Many of us pray for the day we can cut them up and throw them away.
Gretchen La Pour
Bluffton
