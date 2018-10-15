Permanent file still good idea

There has been a lot of debate and rhetoric lately on whether our actions in school should play a role in our future lives. I am not going to try to settle that debate in just one letter, but rather would like to relate part of my upbringing.
I went to public school in New Jersey in the 1950s and ’60s. Some of my earliest memories from elementary school were my teachers (and yes, I still remember all their names) telling us that everything we did went into our “permanent file.” And this file, it seemed, according to them, followed us throughout our lives. The meaning that most of us implied was simple: We are accountable for our actions!
I can remember kidding around with friends in high school by mocking the notion of a permanent file, but in the back of our minds there was still a question that this file might exist.
Perhaps the idea of a “permanent file” is a good thing. And the notion of accountability should last throughout our lives. You are never too young to learn this lesson.
Judy Finney
Hilton Head Island
Here’s the real con job
I was more than a bit dismayed by a recent letter claiming that the appointment of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court was a “GOP con job in action.”
It went on to say that anyone who believes that Christine Ford “would risk her life” to falsely accuse Kavanaugh of assault needs to have their head examined.
Really? Ignoring the absurdity of the “risking her life statement,” Ford couldn’t provide one scintilla of evidence pertaining to the assault charge. She couldn’t remember the day, the month, the house where the assault took place, etc. The four people she said were at the party either denied being there or couldn’t remember, including her best friend, who denied even knowing Kavanaugh. The list of inconsistencies and voids in her testimony is remarkable and revealing.
I believe Ford is a troubled woman who at some time in her life may have had a horrible sexual incident occur, but certainly not with Kavanaugh. There is absolutely no evidence that supports her charge.
The real “con job” was Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein withholding Ford’s letter for two months, until after the Judiciary Committee hearing, exposing Ford, who wished to remain anonymous. Many are beginning to believe Ford was a willing participant in the plot to delay. At the very least, she was used by the Democratic Party, sad to say.
Anyone who doesn’t believe in the rule of law, the presumption of innocence, or the burden of proof, should have their “heads examined.”
Raul Martin
Bluffton
They don’t know assault
Letters from three men were published in Tuesday’s newspaper. All three expounded on Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers of sexual assault as if they are experts in the field and their opinions are notable.
I’m guessing that none of them have ever been sexually assaulted and have no real knowledge of the kind of trauma experienced.
Maybe they should stick to giving their political spin to topics they really know something about. I found their comments disgusting, hurtful and not factual.
As Republicans, I am sure they believe what they said. That’s the story they have been given. This should have nothing to do with politics, but everything to do about sexual assault and believing women’s pain.
Darlene Riggs
Hilton Head Island
Beaufort County takes too much caution for storm
It is Thursday. It’s the day that Tropical Storm Michael whizzed by to the west. I’m taking my recycle containers to the Beaufort County Convenience Center. Every business I pass is open. The Convenience Center is not.
I guess it is closed due to an abundance of caution. Way too much abundance.
Is it because governmental entities lack the agility of everyone else? I wonder what the center operators did on Thursday. Did they hunker down and wonder why everyone else was going about their business? Or did they go to Walmart or Publix or Parker’s or McDonald’s?
David Jennings
Lady’s Island
