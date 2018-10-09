Kavanaugh accuser had no credibility

Theater of the absurd?
Unfortunately, we are no longer dealing in fiction but the decomposition of our democracy’s credibility ... and maybe our sense of humor.
Case in point: our nation was presented with the perfect trifecta of an accuser — one who is a trained psychologist who coached others in polygraph deception, is a self-proclaimed expert in brain chemistry and the associated memory imprinting process along with the hypnosis production of false memories, and one who spent hours being her own expert witness with one obvious goal in mind.
That was to destroy a man who had a typical high schooler’s life, but otherwise is of unquestionable respectability. And she did so with unverifiable testimony delivered with the practiced voice of a 6-year-old. Unbelievable, unverifiable, fabricated and absurd.
Absurdity may be the birthplace of comedy. Sometimes you have to laugh to stop crying, and our president was not mocking but merely repeating the words of the accuser. Which, by the way, is the only “verifiable”information from her testimony. Opinions as to whether it was funny may be as divided as our country.
To those offended because of our shared and valid concern over sexual harassment, you are not bettering your position by standing behind an accuser when she has no credibility, only because you sympathize with the cause. You don’t need to defame every male figure to make your point. Those actions are truly absurd. Don’t be puppets of partisan politics. Guilt or innocence are not based on emotion but verifiable facts.
George Keller
Bluffton
Look behind failed accusation
Professor Christine Ford has been portrayed as an American hero, nonpolitical, brave and simply someone wanting to correct a wrong. Have the FBI investigate, said her lawyers.
What has the FBI found?
Remember Ford’s references to her “beach friends”? Who are these “beach friends”?
The FBI report say it was Monica McLean. Who?
McLean was a spokesperson for Preet Bharara, a former deputy and trusted aide to U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer. Bharara was later an Obama U.S. Attorney terminated by the Trump administration.
Remember, Schumer stated at the outset that he would do everything in his power to defeat the Kavanaugh nomination.
Bharara is now described as turning aggressively partisan against Trump.
Even worse, remember Leland Keyser, who was Ford’s best friend? She who could not corroborate Ford’s story? The FBI reports that Keyser did not know Kavanaugh nor remember any such party. Keyser also told the FBI that “beach friend” McLean texted her (Keyser) to “clarify away” her story?
Any possibility in your mind that this was all part of Schumer’s doing anything to stop the Kavanagh nomination? Remember, it was the Democrats who lobbied for the last FBI investigation.
If senators can be impeached, should Schumer be a candidate for impeachment?
This story was reported by the Wall Street Journal. Not a peep from our Island Packet.
Richard Geraghty
Bluffton
Senate ‘no’ votes were purely political
I watched and listened to U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ speech, during which she reviewed the extensive analysis she went through before reaching her decision to vote “yes” on Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court justice.
I encourage all citizens to do the same. You can find it on YouTube and it will take 40 minutes of your time.
Her speech was most impressive and gave me hope that there are at least some senators who base their decisions on facts and truth rather than merely their political agenda.
Listening to her, it was hard to refute her conclusions about this man’s qualifications and suitability to be a Supreme Court justice. The elected members of the Senate are privileged to information that we citizens do not have, and the information on Kavanaugh was extensive.
The fact that 48 Democrats voted “no” and one Republican, Lisa Murkowski, voted “present” suggests that little or no objective analysis or evaluation of Kavanaugh was done on their part, and that their vote was purely political.
John Jourdan
Hilton Head Island
