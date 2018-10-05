What’s next? Beheading Kavanaugh? This isn’t the French Revolution

Your Sept. 29 article, “Look at me: Women tell Flake about their rapes …,” warrants a second reading.
Woman No. 1 to Sen. Jeff Flake: “I was sexually assaulted and nobody believed me. I didn’t tell anyone …”
Hmm, she didn’t tell anyone, but “nobody believed (her)”?
Woman No. 2: “I told the story of my sexual assault. ... I recognized in Dr. (Christine) Ford’s story that she is telling the truth … you (the senators) are allowing someone who actually violated a woman, to sit on the Supreme Court.”
So, because this woman was sexually assaulted, Judge Brett Kavanaugh is for sure guilty of the same crime?
The photograph above the article shows protesters holding signs with the judge’s picture and the words “KAVA … NOPE” and “STOP KAVANAUGH.” How did Americans get to the point of “guilt by association,” and having the public vote (by public acclamation) on whether a person is guilty?
Hmm. Sounds suspiciously like the French Revolution … no trials needed … “ off with their heads.” And that is exactly what happened. All it took was one allegation, and that person was quickly beheaded, in the public square. Is beheading Judge Kavanaugh next?
Donna Starkey
Beaufort
Trump’s mocking is reprehensible
At an Oct. 2 campaign rally in Mississippi, President Donald Trump openly mocked and insulted Christine Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. During his tirade against Ford, the audience clapped and cheered wildly. The episode was considered so offensive that several programs on MSNBC refused to put it on the air.
Have we sunk so low as a country that we laugh and applaud when Trump demeans and criticizes women, disabled people, or defenseless people who cannot fight back? Trump has engaged in this many times previously. What has happened to compassion and empathy for those less fortunate than we?
Is this what we want for our children? To grow up hating people who are different, people with whom we disagree? To look and listen to Trump is to see a person mired in hate and divisiveness, who ridicules anyone who dares to question him. If you believe these are great personality traits, please ask yourself “why.”
Those who support this reprehensible behavior because “he is carrying out our policies” are complicit in this behavior. You are moving our society toward a dangerous time. What next, bringing back celebrations with picnic lunches at lynchings of black people that occurred in the late 1800s and early part of the 20th century? Is this what Trump means by “Make America Great Again”? Heaven help us.
Terry Gibson
Lady’s Island
Male vs. female reaction on sexual assaults: What about equal justice?
When boys allege sexual assaults by clergy, sometimes 20 to 30 years after the fact, we treat them with kindness and sympathy. We also feel the long time lapse may be because they they were too ashamed to come forward sooner. And, they may be paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for their pain and suffering.
When Christine Blasey Ford alleges a sexual assault, we harass and condemn her for her long years of silence. Even the bully-in-charge has joined this chorus. Whatever happened to equal justice for all?
David D. Pustilnik
Hilton Head Island
Mocking witness is far from ‘great’
Donald Trump has mocked a woman that he previously stated was a “creditable witness.” Imagine what he would have done if he believed her to be a non-creditable witness.
But the low-level mocking evolved to an even lower level. The audience clapped and cheered.
Since when does mocking and bullying create greatness?
“ Are we great yet, because all I am is embarrassed.”
Calvin Jordan
Sandra Jordan
Beaufort
The real threat to America: You who don’t care
This nation can survive having a criminal and a traitor as president.
This nation can survive the elevation of a perjurer to the highest court in the land.
What this nation cannot survive is that you don’t care.
Larry Lepionka
Beaufort
