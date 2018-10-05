Smear campaign against Kavanaugh killing US values

Our family is deeply concerned about the smear campaign against Brett Kavanaugh being run by the media and violent extremists (the ones who specialize in beating up senators and their wives in restaurants). This campaign is definitely an assault on the law and order Americans cherish and value.
The best thing the Senate could do to counter-balance this serious threat to destroy the rule of law is to confirm a brilliant jurist like Kavanaugh to the high court. It would send a strong signal that the U.S. Senate does not affirm any attempts to destroy the judiciary. The rule of law is the very lifeblood of our country and it must be protected.
Jane Kenny
Bluffton
Ideals define Hilton Head
My vision for Hilton Head Island is based on my experience living and working in this unique community — and the thoughtful opinions the many islanders have shared with me during my years of service to our town. One thing is very clear to me: on Hilton Head, we know who we are. We are a well-run and remarkable community, one committed to creating a better future for all of us.
But there is always room for improvement. We must start by preserving the things that brought us here: Our people and culture, our environment, our unique character, and the vision of Charles Fraser.
There are some general areas we can improve: transparency, listening, inclusiveness, unity and communications.
We face challenges, all of them solvable, in areas like: workforce development, health care services, bridge and corridor issues, and increased fiscal responsibility.
Most importantly, we will do a better job of more consistently building consensus, and working together to reach our common goals.
When I see our future, I see a place that remembers the things that tie us together: family, community, our beloved Hilton Head and its natural beauty, the friends we have made here, and the neighbors with whom we share this special place. I see a place that remembers and respects its history, a place focused on listening to each other. I see a place committed to unity, inclusiveness, transparency, and concrete results.
These ideals define us, our island and our future.
John J. McCann
Hilton Head Island
Editor’s note: The writer serves on Town Council and is a candidate for mayor.
Careful how you defend Kavanaugh to your children
The White House nominee for Supreme Court has been accused of sexually assaulting a young woman when he and she were teenagers. The accuser and Kavanaugh have testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Regardless of the outcome, I am horrified by the message that many defenders of Kavanaugh are sending to our children. A GOP panel of women were recently interviewed on CNN. The women unanimously supported Kavanaugh, even if the accusations by Ford are 100 percent accurate.
The excuse they offer is that all teenage boys have raging hormones and that this attack is normal behavior. Really? Ask your husband or brother or son if he and a friend ever locked a girl in a room, tried to rip her clothes off and put a hand over the her mouth to prevent her screaming.
The great harm in normalizing this behavior is even more damaging to your daughters than to your sons. You are telling your daughter that her dad and brothers have probably attacked women and that’s OK. She should expect this from boyfriends. It’s normal.
This issue is polarized; many Republicans don’t believe Ford and many Democrats do. But don’t support Kavanaugh by saying that “even if he did do it, it’s no big deal.” Your daughters are listening.
Lynn L. Tyson
Bluffton
Proud of Lindsey Graham
As a new resident of Hilton Head Island, I am proud to call Lindsey Graham my senator. He had the courage to speak out and tell it like it is. I hope he gives his other Republicans the same backbone that he has. Kudos to our courageous senator.
Tom Coleman
Hilton Head Island
Give both of them a lie detector test
Why is no one asking that both parties, Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Ford, to submit to a lie detector test? That would settle it pretty quickly.
David Schopp
Bluffton
