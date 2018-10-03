Kavanaugh case: Do not abandon the rule of law

In a recent Associated Press article in your paper (“Jesuits, Yale Law and ABA back away from Kavanaugh”), the AP conveniently forgot to mention that the president of the American Bar Association is not on the Standing Committee of the Federal Judiciary, which evaluates nominees. This committee gave Brett Kavanaugh the highest possible rating and has not rescinded this decision. Robert Carlson of the ABA does not speak for this committee. In fact, he is a Democrat who contributed to the Hillary Clinton campaign.
The Jesuits point out that, “we must take reports of harassment, assault, and abuse seriously,” and so we must. Therefore, they add, the “nomination of Judge Kavanaugh must be abandoned.” Yes, we must take these reports seriously, but they must be corroborated.
We must also follow the rule of law: “innocent until proven guilty.” If we reverse this rule — “guilty until proven innocent” — and base our decisions on the emotion of the moment, we will not only convict and destroy innocent people, we will also set a dangerous precedent of mob rule that amounts to social fascism. Our democratic society in America as we have known it, will be destroyed.
Richard M. Fagon
Bluffton
Lindsey Graham joins the out-of-touch, old, white, chauvinistic men on Senate Judiciary Committee
In your recent front-page story from The Washington Post, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham asks “what am I supposed to do” about Christine Ford’s allegations against Brett Kavanaugh.
Let me suggest an answer to Graham’s question. He should support an FBI investigation to get to the truth, not dismiss this woman’s serious claims outright.
With public comments like these, I am disappointed that Graham has joined the ranks of the out-of-touch, old, white, chauvinistic, men on the Senate Judiciary Committee, who are using their abusive power to discredit and disrespect women.
I hope that the women of South Carolina will remember Graham’s comments when he runs for re-election in 2020. I know I will, and clearly, he will not get my vote.
Candace Humphrey
Hilton Head Island
Kavanaugh case a GOP con job
The move to appoint Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court is a GOP con job in action.
First, anyone who believes that Christine Ford would risk her life, as she has done, to falsely accuse Kavanaugh of assault needs to have his or her head examined. Second, she has asked for an FBI investigation while Kavanaugh has asked for neither an FBI investigation nor sued Ford for slander, which is what I would surely do if so accused.
Ford has said that Mark Judge was present when she was attacked by Kavanaugh. Judge initially denied the incident happened and refused to say anything more about it. This strongly suggests he does not want to be implicated for being a witness to or participant in a crime.
It was obvious from Kavanaugh’s stonewalling during the Judiciary Committee hearing that he was coached by GOP senators to request nothing that will delay his ascension to the Supreme Court. Despite this whole affair crying out for a thorough investigation, the GOP is convinced that a political disaster awaits in November if Kavanaugh’s ascension to the court is delayed, hence the rush to confirm him.
Lastly, did anyone notice Kavanaugh’s anger and belligerent behavior during the Senate hearing? Apart from the GOP con being in play, is a person exhibiting such behavior suited to be on the Supreme Court?
Larry Gordon
Beaufort
Only thing clear: There’s no evidence
So much for fair and unbiased reporting. The first sentence of your recent front-page article today reads: “ ... it became clear that the White House and Senate Republicans had imposed a narrow scope on the new FBI investigation into Judge Brett Kavanaugh ...”
Two columns later it reads, “No evidence has emerged that the White House has forbidden and investigative steps, and President Donald Trump has said he wants agents ‘to interview whoever they deem appropriate, at their discretion.’ ”
So it’s clear but there is no evidence. Pretty much sums up this whole Kavanaugh issue, doesn’t it?
Sally Miller
Beaufort
