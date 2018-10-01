Thank-you letters

Bluffton Township Fire District
My family and I had the most wonderful Dinner and Tour experience at the Bluffton Township Fire District’s headquarters station with Shift 3, led by Battalion Chief Derek Church.
The evening started with a tour of the firehouse where many of the behind-the-scenes activities occur. Both the adults and children, ages 4-11, had many questions for our tour guide, Captain Lee Levesque. We learned many things. Each firehouse has its own badge that identifies their firehouse, much like a business card. When firefighters visit a station in another state or country, they leave their badge as their calling card. In the Headquarters Station, there was a display of all the badges received, including some from international firefighters.
The evening included a live demonstration of how a firefighter suits up before going on a call. We had dinner prepared by the firefighters and everyone told us a little bit about themselves. The meal and dessert were delicious.
The children enjoyed their tour of the fire truck, especially the horns and sirens blaring. The EMTs showed the children about the ambulance as they watched their uncle take part in a demonstration. Our grandchildren were excited but this was over the top.
Captain Levesque told us that this was their way of giving back to the community. The firefighters donate the meal and their time at no cost to the community. Not many people know the firehouse donates Dinners and Tours for local auctions, as that is where I got mine.
Carolyn McClurg
Hilton Head Island
Port Royal Street Music Series
We attended the Joe Louis Walker Concert, part of the Street Music Series sponsored by the Town of Port Royal and Mayor Sam Murray.
We’ve been at many of these fine concerts before but this one was truly amazing. The talent of the blues musicians, the response of the audience, the joy filling the air, and the beautiful weather, incredible.
Thank you, Port Royal for presenting us with this wonderful gift. We are so lucky to live here.
Kathy and Jerry Wadley
Beaufort
Wheelchair Tennis Championships helpers
What a great community we have! Hilton Head Island and Bluffton businesses and volunteers are the BEST!
PTR held our annual Wheelchair Tennis Championships and we couldn’t have done it without the help and support of our neighbors and businesses. I especially want to recognize The Pro League, which donated proceeds from the spring season, and Hilton Head Resort, which saved the day when we needed more courts.
Thank you to all the volunteers! And we couldn’t have done it without Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Spinnaker Resorts, Mobility Works of Savannah, Marriott Vacation Club, Public Tennis Inc., Island Rec, Longhorn Steak House and Smarty Pants Photography!
Thank you to our caring community!
Julie Jilly
Hilton Head Island
Long Cove Club Charitable Advisory Committee
Thank you to the Long Cove Club Charitable Advisory Committee and the members of the Long Cove Club community for including the Child Abuse Prevention Association in this year’s grant recipients.
LCCAC funds will be used to support the Open Arms Children’s Home and our school-based awareness and prevention education to Hilton Head Island and Daufuskie Island elementary students. Our thanks for your continued support.
Christina Wilson
Executive Director
Child Abuse Prevention Association (CAPA)
Beaufort
Hilton Head EMS
We live on Hilton Head Plantation and we are sure this goes for the entire island. When their services were required the EMS have always responded immediately with professionalism, courtesy and the utmost kindness. There are not strong enough words to express our gratitude to the guys and gals. They are truly our “unsung heroes.”
Sheila Rosenbaum
Hilton Head Island
Beaufort Police
I want to thank the two Beaufort City Police officers who stopped to assist me after a tire blew on my truck during rush hour traffic on Boundary Street Friday morning, Aug. 10. They not only got my truck and boat safely away from oncoming traffic and contacted a wrecker service, but one officer retrieved the spare tire from under the truck. Their help and professionalism turned what could have been a harrowing experience into a mere inconvenience. I am comforted to know we have officers of such character in our community ready to help.
Heartfelt thanks.
Tom Ogle
Beaufort
