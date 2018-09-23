Hilton Head Chamber allocation doesn’t smell right

We’re spending $175,000 for “assumed devastation” in Hurricane Florence, and not a drop of rain!
The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce’s request, its timing and the amount approved by the Town of Hilton Head Island are likely fully justifiable, legitimate and authorized under existing 1990-era procedures. But it just doesn’t smell right. Surely it’s time to review these procedures. Surely we can do better.
George R. Bafundo
Hilton Head Island
New York Times mistake feeds disbelief
Why do voters believe the national media is pro-left and anti-Trump every chance they get, even if they have to make things up? Maybe it’s things like this.
A recent headline in The New York Times (once a respectable source of facts): “Nikki Haley’s View of New York is Priceless. Her Curtains? $52,701.”
It isn’t until the fourth paragraph that it reports “a spokesman for Ms. Haley said plans to buy the curtains were made in 2016, during the Obama administration. Ms. Haley had no say in the purchase, he said.”
Ask yourself, was this really a story about Obama administration wasteful spending, or just another opportunity to take a cheap shot at President Donald Trump through one of his better and most effective appointees?
Subsequently, the Times acknowledged it was misleading and the story should not have focused on Haley and that her picture should not have been used.
Richard Geraghty
Bluffton
Vote for Kavanaugh discounts women
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott must vote “no” on Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Never in history has there been a Supreme Court nominee with such a low approval rating. This man is not fit to make decisions on women’s issues, such as wage disparity, reproductive freedom and health decisions. How can they justify discounting the concerns of half the population of our nation?
I am outraged by our senators’ behavior and the way their party has handled Christine Blasey Ford’s very serious allegations. These men are belittling women and really diminishing the status of the court by carrying on this way. Our senators must consider their actions or they will pay a political price for backing this very poor choice for the Supreme Court.
Lisa Lemen
Hilton Head Island
Democrats acting like clowns
The charade going on in Congress presently is outrageous.
To ruin the reputation of a very honorable patriot and citizen on one person’s recollection of a high school party with no evidence other than this woman’s 38-year-old claim is beyond ridiculous.
The Democratic committee senators should march into the hearings with Barbra singing “Send in the Clowns” and ending with the lines, “Don’t bother, they’re here” (Chuck Schumer and Dianne Feinstein).
The hearings are nothing less than disgusting, as is the conduct of all of the senators.
Joe Pagani
Bluffton
Trump shouldn’t nominate anyone
The Republican Party blocked the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, claiming, dubiously, that the sitting president had no right in his final year in office to make such an appointment.
I submit that Donald Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh should be postponed, as he, the president, may well be an unindicted co-conspirator in violation of federal campaign finance law. This would be a felony, and the only thing protecting Trump from indictment is the perception that a sitting president cannot be charged with a criminal offense.
Should someone potentially guilty of a felony charge be permitted to appoint someone to the highest court in the land? I hope not.
Hal Cherry
Hilton Head Island
Democrats sink to a new low
Christine Blasey Ford has a suppressed memory of an attack by Brett Kavanaugh and friend, exposed by her psychiatrist?
Come on! She is a California academic. That is a dead giveaway. California will love her, lionize her, and pay her to make speeches. Anonymity, of course, was impossible. She has made her fortune, and the Democrats have sunk to a new low.
Marjorie Atkinson
Hilton Head Island
