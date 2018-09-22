Kavanaugh critic not a ‘conservative’

Tom Nichols, a self-described “conservative,” former Republican senate staffer, and Naval War College professor, argued on this page that Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court should be deferred until after the November elections. Why would a conservative hold such an odd belief? In short, Nichols believes that Kavanaugh could end up sitting in judgment of President Donald Trump and that an inherent conflict exists.
However, Nichols’ bona fides as a “conservative” are suspect. He is a well-known “never-Trumper” who endorsed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. He served as a senate staffer for John Heinz – Republican in Name Only. Not exactly my idea of a conservative spokesman (he’s more of a David Brooks-style faux conservative).
Nichols is entitled to his opinion that Kavanaugh’s nomination should be held in abeyance. I – and I daresay the vast majority of conservatives – disagree.
Kavanaugh is extraordinarily well-qualified for the Supreme Court and would have been on any principled conservative’s short list. The liberals long ago weaponized the federal judiciary and it would be insane for the Republicans to not use the same extraordinary efforts to seat conservative judges as the Democrats did during the Obama years to confirm their liberal judges.
Nichols is mistaken about the role of the Supreme Court in an impeachment (the remedy for a political dispute). The Chief Justice presides over the Senate trial and the other justices have no role. Nichols will be relieved to learn that there’s no conflict.
Kavanaugh should be quickly confirmed.
Chad King
Bluffton
Kavanaugh inquisition all about abortion
Does anyone remember John F. Kennedy’s “Profiles in Courage”? Wouldn’t it be wonderful to see some profiles in courage in Congress? Ninety-five percent of our elected officials know how they would vote on any issue before legislation is ever presented. They know the poison pills that stifle progress or fairness in our country, and they’re not shy to amend legislation to prevent passage. Politics has become a blood sport.
One would hope the 100 members of the U.S. Senate would have the common sense to withhold their opinions and accusations against Judge Kavanaugh until Christine Blasey Ford presents the details of her recollections from 35 or more years ago. How can one defend either Ford or Kavanaugh before the evidence is presented and verified or refuted? Senators need courage here to be impartial and listen to the entire case before mouthing off and convicting or acquitting anyone.
I believe things are out of hand when politics is more important than justice. For Kavanaugh, this is a “Catch 22.” Democrats won’t vote for him because he refused to commit to supporting Roe, and Republicans would have refused to nominate him if he came out and publicly supported Roe. Anything else is superfluous. This inquisition is all about abortion rights, not the actions of two teenagers 35 years ago, or the qualifications of the judge.
Jim Dove
Bluffton
Kavanaugh accuser(s) are amoral politicians
There are some who will disagree with the following. I would ask that they reflect on their motives. I am neither Democrat or Republican (anymore).
Judge Brett Kavanaugh is accused of sexual assault some 35 years ago. Accused! Thirty-five years ago!
The accuser(s), to me, are amoral politicians who would destroy this man who mentors young black aspiring attorneys, makes a point of hiring minorities and women in disproportionate numbers to work and clerk for him, has more than 300 well-respected decisions as a federal judge, coaches his daughter’s CYO basketball team, serves lunch to homeless on weekends and has scores of glowing testimonials from a wide range of human beings over decades.
He is today unquestionably a good man and a good judge. Yet someone has come out of the woodwork at “H” hour to politically assassinate him to achieve personal/political goals. Who are these people to debase and destroy not just him but his wife and children? It leaves us all with the question: “Let you who is without sin cast he first stone.”
This is a disgusting commentary on how low our politicians will go to “advance” an agenda. I am disgusted.
(And I thought Trump was bad.)
Brian Cosacchi
Hilton Head Island
