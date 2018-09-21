Good options to help Hurricane Florence victims

After several years of major damage in our area from hurricanes, Florence spared us. But she didn’t spare our neighbors just up the coast. We were nervous and mesmerized at the same time as we awaited another shift in direction, and watched the power of Mother Nature unleashed once again.
Just as we needed the generous nature of others in times past, others need our help now.
We know philanthropy. We know community foundations. We know what they’re going through because we’ve gone through it too. So if you’re moved to help, I offer some suggestions that allow you to give to vetted institutions that are known to us and where you gift will be well-utilized:
The One SC Fund is a statewide disaster fund managed by the Central Carolina Community Foundation in Columbia. It did statewide disaster grantmaking following the floods in 2015, Matthew in 2016, and Irma in 2017. And it will be there for Florence.
Those wishing to contribute to the One SC Fund can do so in the following ways:
• Online: Visit www.OneSCFund.org.
• Mail: Make checks payable to Central Carolina Community Foundation – One SC at 2711 Middleburg Drive, Suite 213, Columbia, SC 29204.
The Disaster Relief Fund at the North Carolina Community Foundation is also an option to help our friends further up the coast.
• Online: Visit www.nccommunityfoundation.org.
• Mail: Make checks payable to NCCF – Disaster Relief at 3737 Glenwood Ave., Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Live generously.
Denise K. Spencer
President and CEO
Community Foundation of the Lowcountry
Hilton Head Island
Why she would stand with Trump
I would like to respond to a letter that asked questions of Katie Arrington, who is running as a Republican for Congress in our district, on her support for President Donald Trump.
After the 2016 presidential primary, Americans knew that Trump wasn’t an altar boy. Yet he won the election. After eight years of President Barack Obama, Trump was a breath of fresh air. He isn’t a typical politician. After almost two years, he’s filled most of his promises. Some are as follows:
▪ Cut taxes, resulting in corporations building new factories, generating new jobs. Companies and jobs are returning to the U.S.
▪ Selected two conservative judges for the Supreme Court.
▪ GDP growth at 4.2 percent (Obama averaged 1.7 for eight years).
▪ The economy is exploding. Confidence is at a 17-year high. There are more jobs than people to fill them.
▪ Lowest unemployment ever for blacks, Asians, Hispanics and women.
▪ Canceled business-killing job regulations. Decreased welfare and food stamp recipients.
▪ The stock market has reached all-time highs.
▪ Renegotiated fair trade with allies.
▪ Killed the bad deal with Iran.
▪ Defeated ISIS.
There are more achievements.
Regarding Russia, he has initiated the harshest sanctions on them of any past administration.
Finally, he is a leader we have been waiting for. Don’t judge him on what he said in the past but rather on his accomplishments, making America great again.
Lee Sgroi
Sun City
Don’t let smear campaign stop vote
The U.S. Supreme Court nomination and Senate hearing for Judge Brett Kavanaugh, despite a few attempts to disrupt the hearing, has been professional, efficient and thorough. Citizens appreciate the opportunity we had to view the whole process on TV. We hope the last-minute attempt, by the minority party, to smear a well-qualified jurist will not deter the Senate from conducting the people’s business.
Jane Kenny
Bluffton
