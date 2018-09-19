Rethink hurricanes: Hitting the road with a hope and a prayer a poor ‘solution’

I believe it’s time to rethink how Americans prepare for potential major natural disasters like hurricanes. Weather experts and politicians place too much focus on alarming citizens to flee dangers from storms they don’t know will strike our area. Nor do they tell them where to go.
Why do we evacuate to areas that end up being more affected than the places we left? It’s time to rethink the entire process, from alerting possible future dangers to getting people home after the danger has passed. Less hype and more substance would be appreciated, and understanding the consequences of mandatory evacuations imperative.
Why are there so few major escape routes to safety? Why do people evacuate to the north when most storms travel north? Where are the safe places to go? Where are there facilities in place to accommodate 2 million terrified people driven from the safety of their homes?
Why do we have all the money to rebuild after destruction instead of planning for flooding rivers, washed out dams, and stop-and-go traffic for scores of miles? Why do we run out of gasoline without storage of fuel on these routes?
Hurricane Florence is a perfect example of weather forecasters and politicians in South Carolina exacerbating panic by jumping the gun to cover their butts, and then our leaders contradicting one another for political advantage.
Why doesn’t someone do a financial analysis outlining the cost to evacuate, and find alternatives for low-income people who can barely survive in place?
We all know this is a complex problem, but simple solutions like hitting the road with a hope and a prayer are poor ones.
Jim Dove
Bluffton
They jumped the gun on Beaufort County evacuation
I would like to state my opinion concerning the mandatory evacuation of Beaufort County given by Gov. Henry McMaster for all residents to leave.
I declined that order and am glad that I did, as I was sure it was not coming here. However, I was prepared to cover my windows, etc.
Look at what happened. Law enforcement was on standby when they could have been patrolling to assist other who evacuated. Gas stations were running out of gas and selling higher priced gas. There were motel costs for people who left, and people who went crazy buying out the store.
Our government needs to get it together, as I am sure our taxes will end up paying for it. In my opinion, McMaster jumped the gun for reelection and hopes this will put him back in office. We need a young person who cares for the people and not the wallet.
Robert E. Williams
Beaufort
Storm decisions based on expertise – not fortune-telling
Perhaps the two gentlemen who criticized the governor’s mandatory evacuation order should open a business together ... namely fortune telling.
They seem to be expert at weather forecasting, emergency management and traffic flow, among other things.
Evacuations are not things that authorities take lightly. The governor did rescind the the order, which neither writer failed to mention, and yet the agencies maintained their flexibility to reinstate it if necessary.
People at the National Hurricane Center, FEMA, SCDOT, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, among others, take their jobs seriously in order to protect our safety.
Get over the fact that you think you know it all. When you get a chance, maybe you could pick the numbers on a winning lottery ticket for me.
Michael Sampogna
Bluffton
Poor decisions on evacuation
Gov. Henry McMaster tried to make political hay by invoking a poorly thought out and executed plan for Hurricane Florence.
His mandatory evacuation order for a storm that was days away did not make sense. The downside, of course, was immediately apparent as local business owners who lost customers, and tourists fled hotels in droves. Because of local Beaufort County pressure, McMaster rescinded his order, which caused further confusion.
This flagrant disregard of the consequences on businesses and workers should raise a red flag when you consider voting for McMaster for governor. McMaster was not elected governor. He was appointed to the position to serve out the remainder of Nikki Haley’s term.
Philip W. Wolfe
Bluffton
