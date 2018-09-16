Evacuation order for Beaufort County was ridiculous

Why would our governor consider a mandatory evacuation for the entire coast of South Carolina unless he is uninformed or it it is for financial prosperity? Does he know how many hardships occur due to unnecessary evacuations?
This announcement should have never been made until after the 5 p.m. National Hurricane Center storm track update on Monday, Sept. 10.
If anything, the Myrtle Beach area should have been evacuated to Beaufort County.
You never, ever evacuate north to avoid a hurricane. That is the illogical way to go, and there are only so many places to go west for all the people who actually should evacuate.
For everyone who is inexperienced with hurricanes, do not go north. This has been proven over and over again, including in Hurricane Hugo. Or is everyone here so new to the Southeast, you don’t get it?
From someone who was actually born and raised here, this evacuation was ridiculous.
God bless your choices, for the uninformed.
Mark Seckinger
Bluffton
SC leaders, listen to the National Weather Service
On Monday I was in my car when I heard over the radio that the governor declared a mandatory evacuation of all coastal counties in South Carolina.
When he made the declaration, Charleston and all points south, were already outside the cone of predicted paths of Hurricane Florence.
Why do taxpayers fund the National Weather Service if state bureaucrats don’t pay any attention to their forecasts?
And, it is fallacy to say there is no cost associated with super-caution. You are putting people on the road unnecessarily. Those people are competing for gas and lodging with people farther north who really do need to evacuate.
Also, points south of the storm, like Bluffton, are good evacuation alternatives for the people that are actually in the path of the storm.
James Foley
Bluffton
I-95 drivers are the problem in SC, not the trees
I agree, it’s not the trees.
Having traveled Interstate 95 from South Carolina to New York this summer, I totally agree with the two recent letter writers that it is not the trees but the drivers that are the cause of accidents along the highway.
It is obvious that speed could be one of the main problems. Not only are drivers going way over the speed limit, but the fact that you rarely see any police pulling speeders over tells you, no one cares. I was passed by a car that had to be going near 100 mph and was out of sight in no time. I have also seen semi-truck drivers on their phones going way too fast.
The people who are making the decision to remove trees should look up the purpose of a tree on the internet. We need trees for many reasons.
It seems to me it would have been wiser, and maybe cheaper, to put up guardrails, as I noticed many other states have.
Now that the trees are gone, there is a big ditch where if someone goes off the road they will likely flip their car or travel across into oncoming traffic.
Did anyone look into what people were doing when they had their accident? Was it speed, texting, did they fall asleep or had they been drinking? None of these reasons are the fault of the trees. Maybe guardrails could have prevented people from getting killed.
Bonnie Dove
Bluffton
