Hilton Head Town Council: Transparency from Chamber, or power play?

As the owner of a marketing and public relations agency for more than 30 years – and someone who has worked on a number of campaigns to drive tourism to our area – I have closely followed the situation regarding funding for the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce and the issue of transparency.
It is understandable why our Chambers don’t want to give up their “secret sauce” to competitors – especially in light of the fact that they have been so successful in attracting tourism. Sharing this information with other towns could potentially result in added competition from other vacation destinations. So while the issue of transparency is important, this really feels more like a power struggle than a legitimate request for transparency – and it’s critical that we work together to keep our area’s tourism thriving.
I recently attended a Chamber presentation to the accommodations tax committee in Bluffton, which provided enough proof through a comprehensive and well-thought-out PowerPoint that the Hilton Head-Bluffton chamber is doing a fabulous job of marketing. Would I like to know what they pay for certain ad buys? Absolutely. Would I use it as leverage for my clients and intel for others? You can be certain I would. Anyone in marketing and promotion would ... including our competition.
Let’s find another way to settle this issue that will result in the continued success of our area as the country’s best vacation destination – instead of continuing what appears to be an ongoing power play, which does no good for anyone.
Lucy Rosen
Bluffton
Make changes for gator safety
I have been in Sea Pines and Shipyard and there are too many benches very close to ponds, lagoons, and lakes. The alligator is an ambush predator and opportunist. Having an adult, child, or dog that close to the water presents a perfect opportunity. Benches too close to any water need to be removed.
I’ve seen lagoons too close to pedestrian walkways. Again, a perfect opportunity for an attack. Those walkways should be protected by a fence, or be rerouted.
The current alligator signs are not good enough. A “no swimming” sign means nothing. A sign like “Beware of Alligators” is not strong enough. Something more like: “Caution: Dangerous Alligators, Do Not Feed, Approach, or Disturb” in bright yellow and red signs.
I am not saying to remove all alligators, even if that were possible. But the rule of a “nuisance alligator” for removal needs to be revised or updated. An alligator’s first nuisance event may be too late for someone.
Alligators up to 4 or 5 feet are not really a threat. Alligators keep growing their whole lives. Do we really want to see 13-foot alligators roaming on Hilton Head Island? There needs to be a length restriction, as well as the “nuisance alligator” rule.
Locals and tourists need to be continually educated on alligators and their behavior, through supermarkets, newspapers, rental agreements, online news, and emails. Be aware of your surroundings and get well-educated.
Kevin Hunter
Hilton Head Island
Holocaust stand eliminates him
How can a person self-identified as a “Holocaust revisionist” be a candidate for mayor of Hilton Head Island?
I would tell Michael Santomauro that my grandmother, a Jew, was incinerated in Auschwitz. Aunts, cousins, friends, actually about 6 million Jews, were murdered.
Or, he could speak with our rabbi at Congregation Beth Yam. Rabbi Brad Bloom would instruct him.
Better yet, travel to Germany or Poland. The truth of this horrendous past is told there. They have not forgotten.
I fail to see how he is qualified to represent all people on this island. Lacking historical knowledge, respect and humanity, how can he hope to govern intelligently?
Barbara Meyer
Hilton Head Island
Where is the GOP?
No one should be surprised by the sentiments expressed by the anonymous author of the op-ed piece in the New York Times. David Gergen asks a very relevant question: “Where have all the Republicans been?”
Please let me remind our Congressmen that their first duty is to the American people, not President Donald Trump, nor the Republican Party nor that of securing their incumbency. For heaven’s sake, please speak up about this president who incites violence, is a racist, dangerous, and unstable. Please do your duty, Rep. Mark Sanford and Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham.
Susan Henderson
Hilton Head Island
