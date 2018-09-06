Hilton Head council conflict not about Chamber transparency, but about lack of protocol

The Island Packet is creating the false impression that some Town Council members want more transparency from the Chamber of Commerce Designated Marketing Organization (DMO) than others.
This impression is bred from the reporting of the last Town Council meeting, where Mayor David Bennett and Mayor Pro Tem Kim Likins placed a surprise motion disguised as a platform issue calling for public access for reviewing DMO receipts relating to the promotion of the island. This was heading toward being a failed motion.
There is a time-honored courtesy of providing advance notification to all Town Council members for such a call for a vote. This, unfortunately, did not occur and this lack of protocol became the basis for conflict in the meeting. It is noted that members of Chamber of Commerce in attendance were also caught by surprise.
Fortunately, Councilman Marc Grant moved that this item be dealt with by a special committee reporting back to the Town Council. Councilman Bill Harkins seconded the motion and the mayor has appointed an ad hoc group to resolve the matter.
The issue at the meeting was not whether the DMO should be more transparent or not.
The issue was the absence of customary transparency among Town Council members.
All on Town Council want transparency in all matters. Let’s work positively with this new ad hoc committee comprised of Chamber, community and council members.
Our community deserves better.
William Harkins
Marc Grant
John McCann
Town Council members
Likins, Bennett: Back off
The controversy being waged by Hilton Head Island Town Councilwoman (and mayoral candidate) Kim Likins and Mayor David Bennett against the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce makes no sense.
Per extensive, detailed accounts and editorials cited in recent editions of The Island Packet, Likens and Bennett are using an excuse of “openness” to try to force the Chamber to describe the specific details of how the Chamber successfully markets Hilton Head to being named the “best” island to visit, and other national awards. This is the equivalent of a team being forced by their manager to give the details of the “game plan” to the other team … before the next game starts. Not smart.
The Chamber’s – and the Town of Hilton Head Island’s – competitors would love to know the details of how, and with whom, the Chamber is making our island’s message a success. The Chamber is already, through contract, advising Town Council of its operational strategy. The Chamber’s detailed tactics do not need to be made public.
Likins and Bennett need to back off.
Ron Smetek
Hilton Head Island
Certain visitors not welcome back to Daufuskie Island
A recent letter from Alpine, Utah complained about members of the writers’ party being pulled over by law enforcement officers while drinking alcohol and driving golf carts on Daufuskie Island. The writers said no one in the wedding party would return to our island.
Good.
These people not only broke the law by drinking and driving on our public roads, they put themselves and others at risk. This is the same group, by the way, that set off fireworks next to a loggerhead turtle nest on the beach.
The Daufuskie community loves to host visitors who appreciate our beautiful island, friendly people, and relaxed style. We do not, however, welcome those who threaten our wildlife and put others in harm’s way by ignoring the law.
Deborah Smith
Chairperson
Daufuskie Island Council
Trump acts like a Third World leader
On Sept. 1, page 6A, the following two articles were reported: “Guatemala shuts UN office looking into corruption” and right below it was, “Nicaragua expels UN team after critical report.”
Now think about what President Donald Trump is talking about and wanting to do with shutting down the Special Counsel’s investigation. It sounds like he wants to govern like a leader of a Third World country.
Jerry Pierce
Bluffton
Hilton Head needs to consider alligator policy
Is there a policy on Hilton Head Island where larger alligators are removed from the island for the safety of the visitors, residents and their pets? If not, this needs to be considered, especially after the recent tragedy.
Dina Hart
Hilton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments