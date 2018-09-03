Fix the fenders under the bridge to Hilton Head

While most of the attention being paid to Hilton Head Island’s bridges relates to capacity and traffic, we had better be paying a little more attention to the condition of the fender protection down where the J. Wilton Graves Bridge crosses the Intracoastal Waterway.
There have been several vessel strikes to the fender system, and the system is seriously degraded.
Vessel strikes have removed the multiple piling bundles designed to protect the more fragile center section of one fender. On one end of this fender, a strike has forced it back 90 degrees so that one end is hard up against a concrete footing of a bridge pier. There have been at least two strikes at this end of the fender system, and one more in the same place is very likely to place an impact directly onto the bridge footing.
The protection has done its job for us, but it has been consumed in the process.
Some of this damage to these fenders occurred months ago, and the problem must have come to the attention of those who are responsible for maintaining the bridge fenders.
While this is a very unexciting topic, we must keep in mind that, in the event of the worst case, another strike could shut down one side of the bridge.
At this point, our town government might apply some political pressure to get these fixed in a more timely manner since, so far, the normal process hasn’t worked for us.
Keith C. Moore Jr.
Hilton Head Island
Last chance for Whitehall
When I read in your “Last Chance” article about the future of Whitehall on Lady’s Island, I thought about the quiet “Last Chance” in Port Royal, which carries many memories but is long gone (it was not the same place as today’s Last Chance Bait Shop on 8th Street).
Years ago when I was either campaigning for a local office or promoting a public cause, Last Chance, a quiet watering hole at the end of Paris Avenue, was one of my favorite places to visit. The greeting was always the same. “Well, here’s the lady again. Come join us, and tell us your cause this year and we will vote for it if y’all don’t try to close Last Chance.”
Well, my fellow Beaufort County citizens, this is Whitehall’s “Last Chance.” Sometimes it’s worth raising our taxes a little to purchase and maintain all or at least part of a place of beauty like Whitehall.
This is our last chance.
Dorothy P. Gnann
Beaufort
Beaufort, please help Whitehall
How does building a $300,000 walkway to a 1.5-acre park at Whitehall make sense? It doesn’t, unless the park is 10 acres.
The city of Beaufort benefits from the tax dollars generated by the development of the adjacent property. It is only fair that the city support the maintenance of the park.
Rosemary Rosen
Beaufort
US needs the ‘McCain effect’
The passing of U.S. Sen. John McCain is a perfect moment to reflect on what is slipping away in our democratic society.
McCain stood for patriotism. Few ever think how that should affect our decision-making in everyday life and, more importantly, by our president and members of Congress. They are tasked with considering the country first, not re-election or party politics.
McCain stood for integrity. That means doing what is right, not what is best for “me.”
McCain stood for compromise. That is strength, not weakness. He was able to see the best in his opposition and use that respect to make government work for us.
McCain was a hero. He didn’t charge up Hamburger Hill, but spit in the eye of his torturers. He inspired his fellow prisoners and stood his ground against his captors.
I look forward to seeing new faces that exude “the McCain effect” show up in our government and in our top statesman.
We need to identify, cherish and support those who reject division, partisanship and small-mindedness.
Jeff Thomas
Beaufort
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments