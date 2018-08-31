Be realistic about Lowcountry alligator solution

While I completely agree that the attack on Hilton Head Island woman was tragic and horrific, it is ridiculous to suggest the solution is to remove all alligators from residential areas.
It’s true, pests are removed on a regular basis, but it’s ludicrous to suggest that all of them are, or even should be. Would it be any different to say we should remove the sharks from the ocean because we like to swim there? Or remove all of the trees in Sea Pines so no one will be at risk of one falling? Should we remove all cars from the roads before any more loss of life? What about eliminating the golf courses before a player gets struck by lightning because he or she did not heed the siren blast?
We need to be vigilant of our island’s beautiful, natural surroundings. Remove the aggressive or intrusive animals, cut down the dead and potentially dangerous trees, don’t text or drink and drive, pay attention to the warning sirens, never retrieve a golf ball with your hand from the water and don’t walk near any lagoon with a pet.
I’m not trying to be insensitive to the ghastly accident that occurred. I’ve actually had nightmares about it and I simply can’t imagine what the family is going through. They have my deepest condolences. But we need to be a bit more realistic about a solution. Maybe the solution to island safety lies in our own actions.
Diana Bosse
Hilton Head Island
Big problem: Hilton Head gators are unafraid of humans
My family and I recently visited Hilton Head Island for the first time. It is very beautiful and clean and we will visit again.
The reason for sending this is the horrible alligator incident. We were horseback riding on Aug. 8 in the Sea Pines community when we saw an alligator looking at us, watching us pass not more than 20 feet away.
Myself, growing up in Louisiana, the state with by far the most alligators, I was in a state shock to see this alligator showing no fear whatsoever. I said that is messed up, downright scary. I don’t know what people have gotten used to on Hilton Head, but that is not normal. I have over 35 years of experience on bayous and swamps in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Texas and alligators, unless they are pets, do not ever act that way.
They are very, very afraid or skittish unless it’s a mother with babies. This should not be news to anyone. For goodness sake, if one sits there and watches you walk by in broad daylight, it needs to be killed. Someone has been feeding it.
Steve Baughman
Wylie, Texas
McCain shows how to respect
U.S. Sen. John McCain’s death has brought more emphasis to our national dilemma of the loss of civility in so many areas of our lives.
McCain was opinionated but courteous to those with whom he disagreed; he was loyal to his constituents and to his country; he was energetic and eager to tackle the big problems; and, perhaps most importantly, he was a humble public servant. He did not hold grudges or humiliate others the way our current president does.
I disagreed in almost every way with McCain’s policies, but I respected and admired him. And I think it’s time to respect each other.
This recent quote, from his latest book, is an important one that we should all take seriously: “I don’t remember another time in my life when so many Americans considered someone’s partisan affiliation a test of whether that person is entitled to their respect.”
Marty Fuller
Bluffton
It’s the drivers, not the I-95 trees
I just finished reading the astounding article on the Aug. 26 front page about the trees jumping out in front of drivers on Interstate 95.
Since the article claims that clear-cutting trees on “coffin corridor” has failed to reduce the number of crashes and fatalities on that road, I wonder how long it will take for the authorities to figure out that it’s not the trees, the road, the sun, etc., but the South Carolina drivers who are causing same.
I frequently drive for miles on that road and rarely see a traffic enforcement officer of any variety. Perhaps common sense is in order. Distracted drivers are a danger everywhere. It’s time to place the blame where it belongs and stop wasting state funds on special projects that accomplish nothing.
Susan C. Thomas
Bluffton
