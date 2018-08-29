Fix rookie blunder on lack of Beaufort County 911 backup plan

Most people I know are disturbed about losing the beautiful historical home at Pleasant Point that probably could have been saved. Thankfully no one was killed or injured in the fire.
People like me in the Information Technology business are shaking their heads and fingers at comments by Lt. Col. Neil Baxley, commander of the Beaufort County Emergency Management Division, such as: “I cannot anticipate everything that can possibly go wrong,” and “There is no way to drill (prepare for such an occurrence). It’s CenturyLink equipment. When it fails, we’re at their mercy until they can repair it.”
Heads of emergency management are paid to look at critical IT hardware, software, processes, and services and to make sure they are backed up and have regularly tested contingency plans. There should be no “single point of failure” for critical systems.
Most IT leaders would have the emergency 911 system at the top of the list for critical system backup, especially because there is a single point of failure where “all 911 calls” are funneled and distributed.
It is not CenturyLink’s fault, unless it was contracted to provide a backup system and it failed. I assume CenturyLink could have provided it (for a fee, of course) and tested the 911 system regularly. Backups and testing are a common service for critical systems. Apparently, 911 was not considered critical.
I would ask what is actually backed up.
This was a rookie blunder and for our safety, Beaufort County needs IT leaders who understand the basics of implementing critical system backups.
Sal DeMarco
Bluffton
Set a policy on Hilton Head alligators
Is there a policy on Hilton Head Island where larger alligators are removed from the island for the safety of the visitors, residents and their pets? If not, this needs to be considered, especially after the recent tragedy.
Dina Hart
Hilton Head Island
Who is the next John McCain?
Never has the contrast between John McCain, the great American hero, and the arrogant buffoon currently occupying the White House been clearer than now.
The tributes and retrospectives shown on all the networks serves to remind us all about the courage, integrity and love John McCain had for his country. Instead, we now have a president who takes any criticism, no matter how small, as a personal insult. He’s a draft dodger who not only claims he knows more than the generals, but who called John McCain a loser because he was captured.
McCain ran for president twice and conducted hard-fought, intense campaigns. Yet, he was gracious in defeat and remained willing to work with his opponents for the good of the country. He asked his two presidential opponents to give eulogies at his funeral, demonstrating the mutual respect these men had for each other.
If there is good to come from McCain’s death, perhaps it will be to remind current members of Congress that it is their job to put country first and not their own political futures. To stand up for policies they know are best for our country. To speak out against this president, who clearly feels he is above the law and who feels the presidency is more about feeding his enormous ego than making America great again.
Where is the next John McCain? Who is the next hero who will put America first?
Fran LaMonica
Port Royal
Lowcountry SC I-95 trees not the problem
A lot of money is being spent to remove trees along the Interstate 95. Has anyone considered the possibility that maybe the problem is the drivers, not the trees?
Hundreds of miles of highways across the country have trees, barricades, and even steep walls of rock just a few feet from the road. No one seems to be calling for their removal.
In order to hit one of the trees in question, you must leave the road. Could it be that you are a distracted driver, or that you are driving way too fast? Just saying.
Joan Spillman
Hilton Head Island
