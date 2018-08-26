Move Lowcountry alligators away from people

Can you imagine anything more horrifying than the alligator attack that killed a young woman in Sea Pines last week? This tragedy is indescribably sad, disgusting, horrifying, and was completely predictable and preventable.
It is absolute lunacy that we continue to permit extremely dangerous predatory animals to live next to people in residential areas. There have been many alligator attacks over the years in many states where they live, and it is astounding that people with any brains continue to tolerate such dangerous conditions here.
Dangerous snakes, raccoons, bees, fire ants, rats, termites, and others are routinely killed or removed from residential areas, and so should alligators. It is not necessary that we permit cohabitation like this where tragedy can and will result.
Alligators are not even on the protected species list anymore, as their population in the U.S. is huge and growing. Because of this, more and more attacks are to be expected, as these wild animal predators compete for food.
They must be removed from close proximity to humans wherever possible, and with great haste before someone else dies or is maimed.
I so hope one of our community leaders will step forward and begin an effective campaign to remove this awful danger from our community here on Hilton Head. It is way past time to do this.
Nancy Collins
Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head not growing smartly
Kudos to the Bluffton Town Council for not selling out their community to developers and representing the full-time residents of Bluffton in a recent vote. It’s a shame we cannot say the same for Hilton Head Island.
Once a sought after place to retire, it seems our Town Council is more concerned with the tourists that visit Hilton Head than those of us who live here permanently.
Examples include the $5,000-per-month apartments at Shelter Cove, when affordable housing for resident workers is desperately needed; another timeshare development on Folly Field Road to replace the Port Royal Tennis Club, despite a solid representation against it from all developments in Folly Field, which also included a zoning change to permit such development; and now another development proposed on Spanish Wells Road.
Please stop encouraging more growth when we can’t handle what we currently have.
We need affordable housing, and more employees in existing restaurants and resorts. We need to fill existing commercial spaces before approving new development – such as the Dollar General on the north end.
Hilton Head is not growing smartly.
Julie Beam
Hilton Head Island
Sea Pines, you better wake up
The Alliance Group within Sea Pines, intent on “protecting” residents’ rights, may be throwing the baby out with the bath water.
Its targets: Sea Pines Resort and the Sea Pines Community Services Associates. CSA manages all security, roads and maintenance with an annual budget of $11 million. .
The resort has invested $250 million in upgrading golf and beach facilities. It wants a 5-star resort. Its infrastructure changes have been magnificent, benefiting all.
The resort’s next upgrade: $100 million updating/revitalizing Harbour Town and doubling the size of its lodge. This expansion could keep the RBC Heritage golf tournament competitive with other venues.
The Alliance Group, formed by a group of out-of-town property owners, saw this upgrade as an inconvenience for rentals. Moving the resort’s 35-year-old pool 150 yards was not acceptable to Cutter Court rentals. Shame on Sea Pines Resort for upgrading/moving its own pool.
In a referendum, the Alliance Group’s toxic threats succeeded and Sea Pines Resort put a hold on all its plans. CSA also lost $1 million, part of the resort’s upgrade proposal.
The resort ownership has since allocated $200 million to its Kiawah Island venture. Kiawah now has the Alliance Group at the top of its Christmas list.
The resort ownership bought Sea Pines financial stability, and survived two hurricanes while investing hundreds of millions rebuilding Sea Pines. The Alliance Group, which represents maybe 10 percent of Sea Pines, may be instrumental in poisoning the well for all of us.
Wake up, Sea Pines.
Richard Long
Hilton Head Island
