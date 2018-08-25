Trump the one being ‘besmirched,’ not the press

I found the McClatchy staff editorial of Aug. 16, which called for an end to President Donald Trump’s war of words, to be as disingenuous as an opinion piece can be.
If there is a war going on, it’s been the one waged by the media against the president since the day he was duly elected by the American people.
You refer to the president “besmirching” journalists. How about the way the press has besmirched Trump? You referenced CNN reporter, Jim Acosta, and the animus directed his way. I would suggest that Jim Acosta is a self-serving, publicity seeking, pseudo-journalist who is more concerned about being the story than reporting the story.
Trump is no threat to freedom of the press. He is simply the first Republican to challenge the vitriol hurled his way by a biased media, which has simply become the public relations arm of the far-left political sphere.
Are his responses at times sophomoric and inappropriate? Absolutely. But has any politician ever been exposed to such hatred and prejudice?
With the “freedom” guaranteed the press, I would expect that it would require that this privilege and right be balanced with the pursuit of truth and a sense of honesty in reporting the news. Today’s newspapers have become one big editorial section with very little integrity and even less objectivity. This is more a threat than anything Trump could do to challenge freedom of the press.
Put aside your political preference, and try reporting the truth.
Kevin Baruth
Bluffton
Take a strong stand for free press
On Aug. 16 you published a lengthy column from the McClatchy opinion staff standing up to President Donald Trump’s attack on the press and his calling it the enemy of the people. The Aug 17 paper included an Associated Press article describing similar newspaper columns “from Maine to Hawaii.”
Interesting to me is that some newspapers refused to do so, worrying that it would play into the hands of Trump and his supporters who think the media is out to get him.
I’m betting that some of those newspaper decisions not to stand up to Trump’s badgering were made by the publisher and editor. I would prefer that each newspaper let its staff express their views on this matter. I make this appeal to the Packet and Gazette, Island News and Lowcountry Weekly.
If our press is to remain free, it needs to stand up for its constitutional rights and resist attacks against it. Failure to do so for reasons of fear or worry leads to tyranny. The same goes for the rest of us.
Larry Gordon
Beaufort
Local help available to stay in your home
Your recent article accurately identified a significant national problem: “Transportation among biggest needs in health care.” Fortunately for some Lowcountry residents, dedicated volunteers are helping to alleviate this need.
Staying Connected in Sun City offers transportation to qualified members for medical-related appointments and health facilities, as well as grocery shopping. During 2017, Staying Connected volunteers completed 2,838 transportation assignments to help their neighbors; driving 68,459 miles, which amounts to approximately 2.75 times around the earth.
Currently, 500 Sun City residents using Staying Connected services can also apply for Companionship Home Visits, Reassuring Telephone Calls, Caregiver Relief Visits, and Basic Home Maintenance. The Staying Connected Resource Hub assists all Sun City residents to acquire information on locally-available resource and support groups.
Two additional nonprofit organizations providing similar assistance are Safe Harbour on Hilton Head Island and Caring Neighbors in Rose Hill.
For information about Staying Connected, please visit www.StayingConnectedSCHH.org. All these organizations welcome volunteers.
Bob Hooper
Sun City Hilton Head
