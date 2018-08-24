Questions for Katie Arrington

In her primary campaign against U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, Katie Arrington blasted Sanford for daring occasionally to criticize President Donald Trump, and she touted he own unswerving loyalty to the president. So it is fair to ask her the following questions:
Does she agree with Sanford that Trump should release his tax returns?
Does she tolerate Trump’s sexist insults to Megyn Kelly, Kirsten Gillibrand and other women? How does she react to the incredibly crude behavior Trump admitted on the “Access Hollywood” tape?
Does she endorse Trump’s order to separate immigrant families at the border, followed by the fiasco of hundreds of children being stranded in detention centers with the location of their parents unknown?
Is she OK with Trump’s incessant lying?
Does she agree with Trump that the press is “the enemy of the people?”
Does she agree with Trump that both sides in the Charlottesville riot were to blame?
Does she defend Trump’s tax cut, which further enriches the richest one percent and adds a trillion dollars to the deficit?
Does she think Trump has kept his promise to surround himself with the “best people”?
Does she endorse Trump’s multi-faceted attack on environmental protection, including his call for drilling off our coast?
Does she support Trump’s sabotage of Obamacare, and what does she suggest as a replacement?
Does she stand with Trump in praising Vladimir Putin and other dictators around the globe, and does she agree with his disparagement of our democratic allies?
Is Trump above the law, for example on obstruction of justice?
Raymond Dominick
Bluffton
Time to lobby for conservation
The Land and Water Conservation Fund was established in 1964 as a bipartisan effort to protect iconic landscapes and expand access to outdoor recreation at no cost to taxpayers. The funds are generated by fees from potential destruction and pollution of other federal resources.
The LWCF helps us protect lands important to our culture, history and economy. Funding can be authorized by Congress for up to $900 million each year, though it is rarely fully funded. Despite that, it has impacted all 50 states, providing vital funding for 41,000 state and local parks.
South Carolina has received $294 million in investment since the fund’s inception, protecting open spaces, national wildlife refuges, historic sites, and places like Congaree National Park and Fort Sumter National Monument.
It has increased access to outdoor recreation through ball fields and community parks and through increased access for hunting and fishing. The revenue from tourism related to these projects brings in $4 for every $1 invested by the fund.
This fund is due to expire on Sept. 30 unless Congress reauthorizes the program. Please contact your representatives and senators. Urge them to permanently reauthorize and fully fund the LWCF. Protect the places we love in South Carolina.
Paula Smith
Bluffton
How to handle aggressive dogs
After reading online about an aggressive dog attacking another dog I feel compelled to write. The owner of that aggressive dogs should be significantly fined and the animal taken away from the owner. At the owner’s expense, the dog should be retrained. If the dog’s behavior cannot be corrected, there is only one solution.
The poor dog that was attacked was expected to make a full recovery, but the trauma that dog and his owners suffered is unforgivable.
Sharon Burstein
Hilton Head Island
