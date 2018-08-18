Hilton Head vision needs near-term strategy

Hilton Head Island Mayor David Bennett’s recent op-ed supporting the new vision strikes me as too much of a wish list that needs to be tested with the reality of how it should relate to our original vision for Hilton Head.
This vision of Charles Fraser, Fred Hack, environmental architects, several environmentally-attractive planned communities, luxury hotels, Harbor Town, the Heritage and later Shelter Cove – with very good restaurants, water sports, bicycling, etc. – proved successful. But it also required significant restrictions on some types of development.
Bennett cited the vision’s call for a “right-sized” infrastructure. He questioned the proposed six-lane entry to the island, suggesting that our land mass might not be sufficient and traffic might increase.
I hope that our churches and schools can lead us forward since our politicians are usually better at dividing us.
Walt Schymik
However, I believe he has failed to respond to the ever-increasing holdups faced by tourists on Saturday and the workforce every day. We need to support a tax increase Nov. 6 to enhance the bridges.
I think he is right when he regrets the recent zoning decision made by Town Council that deviates from our original vision for Hilton Head. Another example is approving timeshares for the Port Royal tennis court area.
I think the missing ingredient in our new vision is an accompanying five- to 10-year strategy that brings together our near-term plans and any new proposals.
I fully endorse the new vision proposal to create a more inclusive community and hope that our churches and schools can lead us forward since our politicians are usually better at dividing us.
Walt Schymik
Hilton Head Island
Here are some Lowcountry problems worth exploring
I fail to see the relevance to the Lowcountry of your Sunday edition’s three-page article on financial improprieties of South Carolina electric cooperatives. The main article, from the Columbia newspaper, cites no apparent problems of this type in our local electric co-op, so it is unclear why this subject was given so much space, particularly when there are other local issues of much greater concern to your readers.
Rather than use a lengthy article that has little local interest or relevance, perhaps you should send your staff out to research and write about a few worrisome Lowcountry issues. It could be the increasing violent crime rates, the horrible roadside trash and litter that exists in Bluffton on U.S. 278 westbound and along S.C. 170, and the repetitive automobile accidents occurring at a few intersections, particularly when drivers attempt to navigate a left turn across multiple lanes of oncoming traffic without the aid of a left-turn signal.
Eric R. Eckstein
Sun City Hilton Head
Congress needs bipartisan bills
President Donald Trump was recently beating the drums on the economy, which he said was the result of less regulation and passing the tax law that did not receive a single Democratic vote in Congress.
I was reminded that the same thing happened shortly after President Bill Clinton was elected – without any help from the Russians – when Congress passed an Economic Recovery Act that did not receive a single Republican vote in Congress.
Clinton’s act not only resulted in a recovery, but also resulted in a surplus from government spending as we welcomed in the 21st century. Trump’s act will result in more deficit spending and something John Maynard Keynes – a liberal economic thinker – would have blessed.
I look forward to the day when Congress starts enacting legislation on a bipartisan basis.
Dick Briggs
Fripp Island
Trump attitude on free press is scary and despicable
Bravo to McClatchy newspapers for joining 300 papers across our country who disagree with the current administration’s attitude to freedom of the press. It is scary and despicable.
Christine Stanley
Beaufort
Beaufort County School District subpoenas ‘tip of the iceberg’?
If anyone thinks “Southern Charm” is dicey, just stay tuned as the Beaufort County School District subpoenas unfold. Perhaps the FBI should keep a close watch. I have a feeling that this is just “the tip of the iceberg.”
Robert Sheehan
Beaufort
