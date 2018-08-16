Hilton Head candidate’s Holocaust stand revolting

I was gratified to see the recent letter to the editor that unmasks Hilton Head Island mayoral candidate and “Holocaust revisionist” Michael Santomauro’s underlying agenda.
It’s revolting to see Santomauro publicly spit on the graves of so many millions of World War II victims and soldiers. Responding to actions like this, we children of Holocaust survivors did have the pleasure of dancing on Adolf Hitler’s grave.
As a Vietnam veteran, I put my life on the line to allow Santomauro and other others like him to be able to speak freely. However, the outrageousness of his premise does not even deserve the dignity of a reply.
For the seriously impaired Holocaust deniers/revisionists, I would refer you to the town of Dachau, Germany, 18 miles north of Munich, where the entire former concentration camp, including crematoriums, is preserved as we speak.
There’s also a large Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C.
I must, however, disagree with the portion of the letter that tries to link Holocaust revisionists/deniers to current-day Republicans. The Republican Party is being opposed by the Democrats with their Bernie Sanders/socialist platform. Keep in mind that the “z” in Nazi stands for the German word “zocialist,” or in English – socialist. Get it?
As residents of the Lowcountry, we have all been embarrassed (on national news) that such a person lives here.
Peter Frank
Ridgeland
Time to thank Mark Sanford
In the wake of the June 12 primary election, much has been said about U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford. Through all of the noise, what’s been lost after his 18 years of service to the citizens of the 1st Congressional District and South Carolina as a whole – is a thank you to Mr. Sanford.
The reach of Sanford’s work is not hard to find. At City Hall this week someone expressed admiration of Sanford’s hard work. He explained how determined Sanford was, working with city officials and his House colleague Jim Clyburn to make Beaufort a national historic site, celebrating the rich Gullah legacy we have here.
At a breezy lunch on Daufuskie Island this weekend, a man recounted to me how in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, authorities said the island wouldn’t have power for four to six weeks. “Mark picked up the phone” he said with a grin, “and he had the lights on for us in just 10 days.”
Say what you want about Mark Sanford, but he stood up for what he believed in. And most of all he believed in us, the people of the Lowcountry.
Tyler Clancy
Beaufort
Report more on midterms
With fewer than 90 days until the midterm elections, I find it curious that the media in the Lowcountry has seemingly imposed a blackout on any information regarding the candidates for both Congress and governor. One would not know that there are mid-term elections coming up from the lack of reporting by our local media.
We hear nothing about the candidates and their positions. How is the public to make intelligent choices between candidates, if the press, both written and visual, maintain a “blackout” on reporting?
There is a congressional race between two polar opposites to replace Mark Sanford, as well as two opposites running for governor.
Without the press to question and report on the candidates, how are we supposed to learn to compare and contrast the candidates? The press is doing no one any favors by self-imposing a blackout on the campaigns.
“Democracy dies in darkness” is the current slogan for The Washington Post. Whether you agree or disagree with the Post, it is out there doing responsible journalism and reporting on the upcoming mid-terms. Where are all of the Lowcountry media?
Mitchell Siegel
Bluffton
‘Art of War’ looks current
“The Art of War” is an ancient Chinese military dissertation dating from the Chinese Spring and Autumn period (5th century BC). The work is attributed to the ancient Chinese military strategist Sun Tzu. Two of the famous general’s quotes are:
▪ “To know your enemy, you must become your enemy.”
▪ “Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer.”
Seems like a good strategy given today’s political scene.
Rob Hilton
Lady’s Island
