Thank you letters

Deep Well Project
When Deep Well is mentioned, people often think of livable housing, holiday food baskets, or emergency assistance. But another effort is currently taking place that perhaps many are not aware of. Every summer, Deep Well provides school uniforms and supplies to the children of registered, approved families. Local schools prepare a list of items and Deep Well provides them. To date over 500 children have benefited.
As a parent, former teacher, and current volunteer, this program is particularly noteworthy. I know the importance of each student beginning the year properly equipped and ready to learn. This not only benefits the students, but also the teachers who are anxious to start the year with all students prepared for learning.
Thanks to the board, staff, and volunteers of Deep Well. Gratitude also goes to the local schools for supporting this valuable endeavor and working with Deep Well to assure that the students who need these items are able to receive them. Recognition should also be given to the parents who see the importance of preparing their children for success in school.
Most importantly, I want to thank the donors, whose ongoing support of Deep Well throughout the year makes this and other programs possible. This is a perfect example of the way the community, schools, and Deep Well work together to weave the fabric of life on Hilton Head. It is why I volunteer there and one of the many reasons my family and I have been proud to call the island our home for many years.
Patricia Savarese
Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head EMS
Recently, we have needed the services of the Town of Hilton Head Island’s EMS services from the fire station in Shipyard Plantation. On more than one occasion, I might add. I cannot express my appreciation fully for the excellent job the paramedics and others have provided when help was so urgently needed. Simply a superb level of service. Hilton Head is fortunate to have access to professional emergency services of this quality.
Tom Spann
Hilton Head Island
Surgery center staff
My husband and I have had several opportunities to use the Outpatient Surgery Center on Hilton Head. On each occasion, we have been so impressed with the upbeat staff and the excellent care we have received. On our last visit, I observed the nurses preparing a 3-year-old youngster for surgery. Their techniques for making the child feel unafraid are to be commended.
We certainly appreciate this facility and thank the staff of office workers, staff nurses and doctors who use this outstanding facility daily. We are very fortunate to have this facility available to us.
Judy Baccei
Hilton Head Island
St. Francis Thrift Shop
Mental Health America of Beaufort/Jasper wishes to thank St. Francis Thrift Shop for selecting our non-profit as a recipient of a grant. Board members, staff and clients are very grateful for the local support.
Jessica A. Bender
Bluffton
Church Mouse
ACTS Counseling would like to thank the Church Mouse Thrift Shop for its generous grant of $3,000 to our Scholarship Fund. This fund provides counseling to people who otherwise could not afford to receive help. Many will be blessed because of your hard work and generosity. Thanks again. Sharon Smith,LMFT,.
Sharon Smith
Director of ACTS Counseling
Hilton Head Island
Mail carriers
I want to extend a special thank-you to the U.S. Postal Carriers of Beaufort County. Our postal carriers are often maligned and second -guessed as to how and prompt our “snail mail” is delivered.
On Saturday, May 12, these men and women went way out of their way to assist with the retrieval of food items that many of you left by your mailboxes.
It was the 26th Annual “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive. These men and women not only delivered your mail on that day, but got out of their cars, vans and trucks and picked up over 80,000 pounds of non-perishable food items. That is over 45 tons.
I suggest that the next time you see your mail carrier, say: “Thank you.”
I know I will.
Marc M. Feinberg
Volunteer
Bluffton Self Help
Bluffton
