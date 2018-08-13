To Hilton Head candidate: Holocaust ‘revisionist’ same as ‘denier’

Don’t get played. Michael Santomauro’s platform for Hilton Head Island mayor will not be anti-growth, it will be anti-growth toward those communities or entities that don’t have the right gene pool.
What is the difference between “Holocaust revisionist,” as he claims to be, and “Holocaust denier”? Aside from trying to add legitimacy to a Nazi/white supremacist platform, nothing! They want you to buy into the subtlety, but there is nothing subtle about what they want. Their prejudice is unrelenting and virulent. With him, there will be others behind him.
Do not let him defile Hilton Head.
One of his books claims to offer rewards for those who can prove the validity of Holocaust events, such as the death toll and the existence of Nazi gas chambers.
No sir, the preponderance of evidence – from Dwight Eisenhower’s memoirs, in which it shows he demanded it all be filmed for posterity to counter the deniers, to the acceptance by Germany and all in between – is plenty enough to invalidate that question.
The real question is: prove otherwise? Writing books with theory and bizarre explanations of worldwide hoaxes is not evidence.
It’s ironic that in the same paper as this announcement was a column by a conservative who has taken offense to Democrats calling Republicans “Nazis,” while yet again using the “what about Johnny” argument to defend the Republicans’ bad behavior.
Also, we know that the foundations of the “revisionists” defense is that all the evidence was “faked,” a “hoax.” Sound familiar?
Mitch Hubelbank
Bluffton
Look carefully at new short-term health insurance policies
By October, revised regulations governing short-term health insurance policies will take effect. These revisions will permit the sale of policies that will be good for up to almost a year, versus only three months previously. Under the Affordable Care Act, short-term policies are exempted from market rules that apply to most policies to individuals in the non-group market.
The good news about this change is that these short-term policies are much cheaper than policies that meet many of the requirements of the ACA.
The bad news is that such policies will frequently fall short when the need arises. And, the coming change for exempt, short-term policies is expected to drive up the costs of health insurance for those with preexisting conditions and those who simply want stronger coverage.
Most short-term policies are unavailable to someone with a preexisting condition. A person buying a short-term policy who becomes seriously ill will find cheap, short-term policies out of reach (and their existing short-term health insurance policies will not be renewable). If one is diagnosed with a condition that might have been preexisting, then the carrier may find reason to deny benefits.
Young women can save hundreds of dollars in premiums each month under the new regulation. Unfortunately, all such short-term policies exclude maternity benefits and most cheap, short-term policies will not provide for contraceptives. Not such a saving, if a woman ends up pregnant and lacks maternity care.
David Rice
Bluffton
SC needs license tags for all trailers
Be it a utility, lawn-maintenance or boat trailer, they are multiplying like ants.
The state of South Carolina does not require a license plate on the smaller trailers, therefore there are no safety requirements of the operator. It would be nice if the state required plates for smaller trailers, which would generate additional road revenues and, when renewed, require a simple inspection to see that all lights work properly.
Isn’t safety a concern for all operators on our South Carolina roads?
The “trailer inspector” could be located at the DMV office and the cost would be more than covered by the plate fee.
Many trailers I encounter do not have working lights, or the operators are too lazy to hook them up.
Let’s also increase the ticketing and fines for lazy operators. Safety on our roads is of the utmost importance. As traffic increases in the Beaufort area, so must safe driving operations. A state plate for all trailers would be good place to start. It would also deter theft as they would be easier to identify.
Robert Kiessling
Lady’s Island
