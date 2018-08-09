Pulling together will make Hilton Head vision real

A vision for our town (for any town for that matter) can be seen as simply residents’ coming together to make their community even better. We’ve done that.
“Reinventing Sustainability… Again” points Hilton Head Island in an excellent direction.
Now, implementing the vision depends on all segments of our community pulling together and synchronizing their respective roles to help achieve it.
May I explain. I’ve enjoyed the last few days with my grandsons, who live out of town. We’ve strolled Harbour Town, a famous “place,” enjoyed a Gullah tour, a unique “program,” and eaten at a great restaurant, an integral “service.” It occurred to me that in a significant way “Places, Programs and Services” determine our island’s quality of life and guest experience ... its special identity.
Successfully implementing the vision means creating the right blend of public and private places (recreation, education, health care?), programs (music, environment, lifelong learning?) and services (hospitality, education, civic?). To do that, all of us have to pull our individual, town, business, non-profit, institution, PUD oars at the same time and in the same direction. (Imagine a crew shell in motion.)
Each of us has an oar. We just have to pull together. When we do, we’ll create a place we can be even more proud of, enjoy even more, and at the same time, enhance property values and the island’s international brand. The first step, which many of us have already realized, is acknowledging and accepting our individual roles and civic responsibilities as citizens.
Grab your oar for excellence!
David Ames
Chair, Public Planning Committee
Hilton Head Island Town Council
