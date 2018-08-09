The $2.5B lottery lie typical for SC

I appreciate the columns written by research journalist Cindi Ross Scoppe and published in your “Palmetto Opinion” page on Tuesdays.
In all of my lifetime, politics in South Carolina has been accomplished without the knowledge of the public; our state wrote the book on the “good ole boy system” and backroom deals. Even in our conservative area, our hometown newspaper makes an effort to be balanced in reporting both sides of issues and in seeking the truth.
Ms. Scoppe’s revelations about the legislature’s failure to keep its promise that lottery funds would enhance state education funding, instead of replacing it, was eye opening. No wonder South Carolina was not among the 30 states considered by the Amazon company as a possible location for its new distribution center, even though we are a “right to work” state (mandated union membership is not allowed).
Although we have a great climate and generous accommodations for businesses, our weak education system, especially in rural areas, and worn-out infrastructure are limiting factors.
It is time for a change in South Carolina, and with many new candidates on the Nov. 6 ballot, we have a chance to change the political climate in our state. Vote. Get your family to vote. Bring your neighbors to the polls and help get out the vote.
Anne C. Pollitzer
St. Helena Island
