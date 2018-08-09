‘Finally able to cry for my baby’ after Hilton Head story

What a beautiful story about the celebration of a mother’s death 50 years later (“They gathered on Hilton Head to celebrate the mom they couldn’t talk about for 50 years,” Aug. 7).
The way things were back in the 1960s was the way it was. We did not question doctors, and death was not talked about. Our baby died in 1963. She was 3 months old and we were told you are young and will have other children.
Like this family, we did not talk about our baby, or have pictures. We were told to be strong and we were not allowed to show grief or cry. We never mentioned the baby to our children and our families never talked about her.
Thank you for the story. I was finally able to cry for my baby.
Vera Gwin
Beaufort
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments