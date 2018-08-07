It’s a hard time to be a Democrat

Some 90 percent of Republicans still support Donald Trump even after his post Helsinki love-fest with Vladimir Putin.
This in spite of Trump’s defending Putin by saying this about Russian hacking to influence the 2016 election: “I have great confidence in my people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today. He just said it’s not Russia. I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be.” Sure, Trump tried to “walk back” this statement after an avalanche of criticism with his phony “would” to “wouldn’t” (clearly fabricated) “correction.”
I wonder if Republicans can imagine what it feels like to be a Democrat in America today. Republicans have control over all three branches of government – anyone who believes that the Supreme Court isn’t now politicized is extremely naive.
In addition, I believe that both the 2016 presidential election and the courts were stolen by Republicans – the presidency with help from Putin and his Russian hackers, and the Supreme Court and all the federal judges appointed by Trump by Mitch McConnell not allowing votes on President Obama’s nominees for those positions. So much for the “checks and balances” of our Constitution.
To top it off, Democratic candidates will have to have well over 50 percent of the votes to regain control of the House, with almost no chance to win the Senate because of Republican gerrymandering and voter suppression. Does this sound like the world’s greatest democracy?
Frank Flaumenhaft
Hilton Head Island
