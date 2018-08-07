Beaufort should consider businesses on the waterfront

I would like to address the City Marina in Beaufort.
We have a thriving waterfront kayak and standup paddle board rental business located on a floating dock in the downtown marina. This business is Beaufort Lands End Tours, and The Prince of Tides offers families who cannot paddle to see our lovely waterways by a pontoon boat. Both of these businesses rent a slip from the City Marina.
We do our business straight from the marina. So why does the city think we need a new waterfront business? In fact, I know several of the the people on the Redevelopment Commission and they know me and that I rent kayaks for a living.
I grew up in Beaufort and I grew up on the water, so I have lots of knowledge about the currents and tides. Also, I teach my paddlers how to fish, shrimp, and get oysters and crabs from our waterways, and how to stay safe on our waters. I just wanted to share also how the marina has been working with me over five years.
Irene Goodnight
St. Helena Island
