Society needs to look in a mirror

A recent opinion from upstate really resonated with me. It basically addressed the cause of our gun violence problems rather than the effects. We are so prone to throw money at it, yet we are still reluctant to look at our societal lives in the mirror.
We, as a society, are broken.
Our technology has outstripped our ability to be congenial, politely communicative, caring and civil. With violence in our faces constantly, we have become a brainwashed nation hooked on violent TV scenes; adult cartoons with zero redeeming value; movies displaying only special effects with little or no acting; digital games focused on killing and camera-ready, ill-informed talking heads spewing opinions instead of doing commentaries on facts.
The real killer is our addiction and inured acceptance of violence and our reluctance to really address this self-induced mental health epidemic.
Hollywood, television and video games rampantly pushing virtual violence in our faces 24/7 have diluted our natural-born respect for life. Loss of respect for life and self yields the world in which we currently reside.
Violence with inadequate and delayed punishment for heinous crimes has become the norm.
Bill Kuttruff
Hilton Head Island
