Great to read the Beaufort County Bookmobile still alive and well

It made me so very happy to read your recent story about the Beaufort County Library’s Bookmobile.
As a child growing up in Baltimore more than 60 years ago, it was always an exciting day when the Bookmobile was scheduled to visit our elementary school. I am sure that I have them to thank for my love of reading.
I had not thought about Bookmobiles for a very long time and assumed they had gone the way of rotary phones and typewriters. Hopefully, this will encourage a whole new generation of avid readers.
How wonderful also that the seniors at the assisted living facilities have not been forgotten. Thank you, Beaufort County Library.
Anna Maragos
Beaufort
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments