Theologians say this about God

To the writer who was unhappy with a musical that he felt made “use of my Lord God’s name in vain” and who felt the theater would “think twice about taking the Muslim god’s name in vain,” I wish to point out that theologians affirm that Christians, Muslims and Jews all worship the same God. That is why they are called the “People of the Book” ... meaning the Old Testament.
Differences in beliefs and religion are mainly about Jesus and the New Testament. Jews do not accept Jesus as the promised Messiah. Muslims accept Jesus as one of the Prophets but honor Muhammad as the Last Prophet. Christians worship Jesus as the Savior and Son of God. All three faiths, however, acknowledge and worship the same Supreme Deity, whether He is called Allah (in Arabic), Yahweh (as in the Old Testament), or simply God.
Barbara Temple
Beaufort
