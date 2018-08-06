Want high-rises? Hilton Head vote crucial

It seems obvious to this writer that greater population density has been blessed by the political leadership of Hilton Head Island.
The idea of an island of townspeople living in harmony with nature has been discarded and in its place the idea that the island exists for the benefit of its businesses has prevailed.
As I have written before, it’s who is at the polls on election day that determines the fate of our town. I can assure you that the development crowd will be voting. If they win, hello high-rise. Vote.
Peter F. Zych
Hilton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments