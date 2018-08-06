Beaufort County: What did we do to deserve this?

First, the dysfunctional Beaufort County Board of Education (the Jeff Moss fiasco).
Next, the dysfunctional Beaufort County Council (the Josh Gruber/county administrator fiasco).
Then, the dysfunctional Town of Hilton Head Island mayor and council (Steve Riley fiasco).
Now, a retread from 1995 – Tom Peeples – running for mayor.
What have we done to deserve this foolishness?
Jim O’Sullivan
Hilton Head Island
